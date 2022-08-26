7 Surprisingly Useful Beauty Lessons We Learned From Clueless

by Sameeha Shaikh |

There aren't many shows that pack in as many iconic beauty moments as Clueless does. In fact, the 1995 cult American movie, which revolves around the vibrant life and times of Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone) and her gang of well-to-do Beverly Hillers, is somewhat an archetype of Hollywood makeover montages, as far as we are concerned.

So much so, best friend Dionne points out that makeovers are Cher's 'main thrill in life, [ because ] it gives her a sense of control in a world full of chaos'. Her words ring true 27 years on.

And, while the plot pivots on Cher's plans to transform her new friend Tai from grungy misfit to prim princess, the film's leading lady turns out to be the person getting the real makeover. Poetic, indeed.

The nineties classic is riddled with beauty lessons which are just as relevant now as they were in 1995. It's the reason why Makeup Revolution, in partnership with Paramount, have launched the Revolution x Clueless collection, which is available exclusively on their site and at ASOS.

Featuring tartan, palettes in the guise of cassette tapes, fluffy eyeliner pens and Cher-worthy accessories, the 20-piece collection is a fast-track to looking like a 'total Betty'.

Iconic makeover montages aside and adorable make-up collections aside, here are the Clueless beauty lessons we stand by...

1 . Rollers are always a good idea

No, you don't need to use Coke cans. Despite all the high-tech tools out there like hot brushes and hot rollers, old school velcro rollers are a fool-proof way to create that perfect bounce.

2 . Two single face framing tendrils will always be cute

Plait them, curl them or keep them dead straight, leaving two strands of hair around the frame of your face is as big now as it was in the nineties, and for good reason. For instance, what would a low-key ponytail or a bun be without them? Seriously.

3 . Blot, blot and blot

This is as relevant to your lips as it is the oilier quarters of your face. Blotting will always help to remove excess, so blot wisely. We love Fenty Beauty's papers.

4 . A flushed face is no match for powder

Sometimes redness will require more than a powder. Our prescription? Use a soothing face mist to calm any irritation (try the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist, £13) and a colour corrector, like NYX's Professional Makeup Colour Correcting Palette, £8.80 which incudes an array of correctors.

5 . Make pink eyeshadow your bff

We've seen it on runways and we've seen it adorning the lids of celebs, but Cher proved the power of pink first. The flattering and flirty hue is a no-brainer, and not only on date night.

6 . Don't underestimate a lip brush

Straight from the bullet or tube is completely up to you, but we know full well the essentialness of a lip brush - hint: it starts with precision and ends with an ability to perfect the barely-there nude pout.

7 . Say yes to hair accessories