Zooey Deschanel Just Went Blonde – And Fans Are Calling Her ‘Unrecognisable’

There's no denying the sway Zooey Deschanel holds in the haircare industry. Since her New Girl days, she’s become synonymous with her full, glossy brunette fringe. It’s her signature look and it’s been pinned, saved and shared the world over.

Imagine our surprise then, when just days ago, the actress took to Instagram to reveal a totally new hair style – and it’s fair to say that the change was a particularly dramatic one. Gone were her chestnut lengths and, even more shockingly, her lash-grazing fringe.

Scroll on to see her dramatic hair transformation.

Revealed: Zooey Deschanel’s New Blonde Hair

Pouting in a mirror selfie, Zooey’s latest look was an undeniable step away from her usual style. Volume (and lots of it) appeared to be the brief with an abundance of 80s style curls cascading across her shoulders. The fringe? Gone. And as for her hair colour? A new, sandy blonde shade rendered the star almost unrecognisable. Her accompanying caption ‘Who’s she?’ certainly summed up the reaction from fans, friends and celebrities who flooded to the comment section in a frenzy.

While Zooey has often been compared to Katy Perry (their bright blue eyes and dark hair are certainly comparable) commenters had new ideas about Zooey's celebrity doppelgängers. Nicole Scherzinger wrote ‘🔥😍 giving me Olivia newton john vibes!’ while another commenter wrote ‘Christina Applegate 😅’

But, as it turns out, Zooey’s latest look is actually considerably less dramatic that we initially thought. Eagled eyed sleuths pointed out that her blonde 'do is actually a wig for her role in season 3 of Rose Byrne's Physical - a show all about 80s aerobics.

Fringe stans? Breathe a sigh of relief.