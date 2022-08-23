‘We Need To End The Stigma Around Female Hair Loss’

Did you know that August is Hair Loss Awareness month? At the beginning of August, leading salon brand in hair thinning products NIOXIN partnered with The British Beauty Council to host an event at The Charlotte Street Hotel in London. Bringing together leading industry experts and top beauty influencers, the panel sought to raise awareness about the causes of hair loss, how to spot signs of it and help reduce further thinning.

‘My hair loss began around two years ago due to a combination of lockdown stress, Covid and menopause symptoms that weren’t being treated with the right HRT,’ TV presenter Lisa Snowdon shared at the event. ‘My hair would just be falling out as I washed it, so I would wash it less often because I just didn’t want to see that. I worried I was really poorly, it was a really scary time.’

More than 50% of people suffer from hair loss, with studies showing that near one third of women will be affected at some point in their life. Why then do so few of us talk about it openly? It’s time we started.

‘No matter how much body positivity we all try to support, I think we’re genetically hardwired to like firm, young plump skin and thick, shiny healthy hair,’ beauty journalist Nadine Baggott told the audience. ‘All we can do is have an open conversation if we don’t live up to societies dream standards.'

Genetics are the biggest cause, but also nutrition, stress and illness play a part. ‘What’s really important is that you get to an expert to figure out the underlying cause,’ says Trichologist and NIOXIN Ambassador Mark Blake. ‘You get thinning hair before hair loss, and then it’s a slippery slope. Studies show we don’t notice hair loss until we’ve lost 50% of our hair. You need to figure out what the problem is early, and whether there’s more than one to combat.’

Scalp health is also important. ‘Nioxin was the first brand to look at scalp health,’ Mark continues. ‘And scalp health is directly liked to hair health, you’ve got to create a healthy environment for your hair to grow.’

Lisa agrees, she recommends the NIOXIN System Kit (a shampoo, conditioner and serum) as well as their Anti-Hair Loss serum and Night Density treatment. ‘With skincare we have full regimes, but with our scalp we don’t ever think about the health of it,’ she says. 'NIOXIN products don’t leave the hair heavy or greasy, the serums are weightless and thickens your hair immediately but work over time as well.’