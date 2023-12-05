Here’s What Really Happens If You Pluck A Grey Hair – According To A GP

Grey hair. We’ve come a long way. Gone are the negative connotations surrounding a woman who dares to let her silvery strands peep through. These days, it’s something to be celebrated – a statement worn with pride by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker (the latter famously scoffed at those describing her decision to embrace the grey as 'courageous.') The reality? Grey hair is inevitable, and a normal part of the ageing process. That said, it’s hardly unusual for the first appearance of grey hairs to provoke something of a dramatic reaction. And it’s certainly not unusual for that reaction to involve a great desire to pluck those strands straight from the root. But according to Dr Sonia Khorana, a GP with a special interest in dermatology, that’s just about the worst thing you could do. Scroll on for what really happens when you pluck a grey hair.

What Causes Grey Hair?

Our hair turns grey (or white) when the melanin-making pigment cells inside the hair follicle start to decline as we age. Grey hair, and the rate our hair turns grey, is largely determined by genetics - but other factors such as diet, stress, and hormone fluctuations can also influence the colour of our hair.

Do You Get More Grey Hair If You Pluck Them?

You’ve likely heard the Old Wives’ tale - if you pluck one grey hair another seven will grow back. Perhaps unsurprisingly it’s nothing more than that – an Old Wives' tale.

'If you pluck one grey hair do more appear in their place? No, that is simply not true,' assures Dr Khorna. If you pluck one grey hair, another will appear in the same place, but not more.'

Can Plucking Grey Hair Cause Damage?

While plucking a grey hair won't cause more to grow back in their place, it will cause damage to your scalp and strands.

'You are causing damage to the hair follicle, so I'd absolutely advise against this,' says Dr Khorana.

As only one hair grows per follicle, it's important not to pluck the hair on the head. Remember your '90s brows that never grew back after years of vigorous plucking? It's something to be mindful of if you've found yourself feeling tweezer happy once more. Not only that, but you'll be prone to scarring, infection and even bald patches. When in doubt? Set those tweezers down. Your hair will thank you.

In the meantime, why not shop Grazia’s edit of the best products suited to grey hair, sure to leave your colour looking shiny, healthy and vibrant. It's never been a better time to embrace those silver strands.

Best Products For Grey Hair 2023