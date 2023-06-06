Jennifer Aniston Just Showed Off Her Grey Hair In What Fans Are Calling A ‘Refreshing’ Move

Jennifer Aniston has long established herself as a beauty 'it' girl. From the matte, coffee brown lipstick that she wore throughout filming friends, to the ever iconic ‘Rachel cut,’ fans have always been quick to follow the star's lead in the hair and beauty arena. And, unsurprisingly, she still holds serious sway today. Whether she’s chatting collagen supplements or her favourite £20 face mask, there’s no denying that, even after the curtain fell on Friends, the Jennifer Aniston effect never really waned.

The latest in her long list of beauty lessons? Embracing greys. Jen has may be synonymous with her honey blonde highlights fans were pleasantly surprised to see a few visible streaks of grey weaved throughout her hair.) – they're subtly sunkissed and consistently requested in salons the world over - but when she to Instagram to promote her latest LolaVie launch (more on that later) fans were pleasantly surprised to see a few visible streaks of grey on show.

Jennifer Aniston Lets Her Grey Hairs Shine

While allowing a few grey hairs to peep through is hardly a dramatic transformation, it can’t be denied that it’s still a fairly big deal for women in Hollywood to lend their greys airtime. If you need proof of that, just look to the comments section on Jen's post - her fans were full of praise. 'Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing,' wrote one supportively, while another posted, 'Oh no she have grey hair but still pretty 😊' suggesting that, where women and ageing are concerned, there's still a long way to go before showcasing a few silver strands becomes anything less than sensational.