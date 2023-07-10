Maya Jama’s Clip-In Fringe Has To Be One Of The Best We’ve Seen So Far

Trust Maya Jama to deliver new-season beauty inspiration on tap. While the presenter is most frequently seen sparking viral beauty trend after viral beauty trend on Love Island this month, her latest beauty look was caught on camera at the D&G show this weekend. Maya wore a clip-in fringe and liked the statement-making look so much she kept it on to film Love Island's After Sun.

Clip-in fringes used to be a no go, with most looking wildly fake, but Maya's sophisticated iteration bucks this historic trend. Immaculately cut and styled, Maya's look makes a real case for the new-gen clip-in fringes of 2023.Posting her new look to her Instagram Stories, Maya wrote, ‘Trisha the tringe is staying for tonight.’

Who’s Trisha you ask? It’s the name Maya gave her fringe when she first wore it back in 2022, a post that sent her fans into a spin thinking she'd cut a real one in.

And Maya is not the only star to have flirted with a faux fringe. The likes of Florence Pugh, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have all enjoyed the interchangeable power of a clip-in. In fact, Khloe loved them so much she took to Instagram to write, 'Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face.'

What is a clip-in fringe?

A tried-and-tested hack by celebrities and models who want to change up their look dramatically without any commitment, clip-in fringes are a pro kit essential. Whether it is a full fringe, curtain bangs, side swept or wispy bangs you want, you can simply buy a pre-made hair piece that you wish to experiment with and clip it into place. If you're sold on one particular style, ask your favourite hairdresser to source one for you and style it to your preference at your next appointment.

How to wear a clip-in fringe

This will slightly depend on the style of fringe you pick, but if like Maya a full frontal fringe is your calling, these are the steps to follow. First, part your hair down the centre to create a middle parting, this will help to make the application seamless. Use a comb to be ultra-neat or go free hand for a more natural look. To ensure the clips have something to grip onto - freshly washed hair can be slippery - spritz on a little texture spray or dry shampoo to the area you're working with.

Usually the best place to apply the clip-in fringe is the highpoint of the head, but it's worth playing around. Open the clips and click onto the hair by pressing down on the clip area.

The best clip-in fringes to buy now

1. Cliphair Medium Brown Clip In Fringe Buy now Description This real human hair clip-in features three metal clips attached to the weft and a silicone tubing ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Easilocks X Jordyn Woods Fringe Buy now Description This collab with model Jordyn Woods features HD fibre hair that can be shampooed, blow-dried and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now