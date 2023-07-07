  1. Home
Kim Sears And Her Hair Evolution In Pictures

Consider this a masterclass in volume and sun-kissed highlights

Kim Sears hair
by Annie Vischer |
Posted

Kim Sears has always been on our radar when it comes to hair. Since she burst onto the media scene as Andy Murray's love interest in 2009, the talented painter has become somewhat of a hair icon. Don't forget that Kim hit the headlines at the height of Kate and Wills fever - the now Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011. Thanks to the UK's obsession with Kate, glossy Chelsea blow-dries were trending, and Kim became a poster girl for exactly that look, with some fans going so far as to ask for 'the Kim Sears' at their salon appointment.

Kim and her mass of light brown, sun-kissed hair became a regular at Wimbledon and grand slam tennis tournaments worldwide and reeled in more camera time than any other plus one in the vicinity. Her hair became Kim's 'thing' and all over the UK blow-dry fans scrambled to emulate her bouncy, glossy look.

More than a decade on and Kim's still serving up inspirational hair looks. Cheering Andy on in his second round slog against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas this week, Kim sported a shorter length and blonder highlights with a side of her signature bounce and body.

Need a reminder of that Chelsea blow-dry? Scroll through Kim's hair evolution in pictures below:

A Kim Sears Hair Evolution In Pictures

Kim Sears Hair Evolution In Pictures - Grazia 2023

Kim Sears Hair
1 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Loose waves and XXL length.

Kim Sears Hair
2 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

A hint of balayage with sun-kissed ends and darker roots.

Kim Sears Hair
3 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Kim goes blow-dry free and laidback with a topknot.

Kim Sears Hair
4 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Kim has taken the length up a couple of inches and replaced her loose waves with a straighter blow-dry.

Kim Sears Hair
5 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Kim ups the blow-dry ante for the Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week.

Kim Sears Hair
6 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

The Chelsea blow-dry is out and soft air-dry-look waves are in.

Kim Sears Hair
7 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Kim and Andy get married in Dunblane, Kim opting for a half-up-half-down do and headband.

Kim Sears Hair
8 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Back in Burberry, Kim flaunts her honeymoon glow and a slightly shorter haircut.

Kim Sears Hair
9 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

Can we take a moment for these layers please?

Kim Sears Hair
10 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

The highlights might be blonder but that classic Kim blow-dry is back.

Kim Sears Hair
11 of 11
CREDIT: Getty

A shoulder-length layered look and creamy blonde highlights for 2023.

