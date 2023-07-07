Kim Sears And Her Hair Evolution In Pictures

Kim Sears has always been on our radar when it comes to hair. Since she burst onto the media scene as Andy Murray's love interest in 2009, the talented painter has become somewhat of a hair icon. Don't forget that Kim hit the headlines at the height of Kate and Wills fever - the now Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011. Thanks to the UK's obsession with Kate, glossy Chelsea blow-dries were trending, and Kim became a poster girl for exactly that look, with some fans going so far as to ask for 'the Kim Sears' at their salon appointment.