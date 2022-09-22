Bright Hair is Back, Here’s Why

by Sameeha Shaikh |

There's one thing we can all agree on: the weather has turned. We've pulled out our long, wool blend coats and traded our linen for leather (sobs). But it's not all dreary, Fashion Week has been providing us with the dopamine hit we all need as we gear up for the coming of crisp, darker and more grizzly days.

Both street stylers and models on the runway have been sporting bright, bold tresses in varying hues, proving that the natural interplay between hair and fashion is everlasting and this season it's all about 'more is more', go clash or go home.

This season, guests attending the shows have made their hair as much of a focal point as their outfits, we're talking denim on denim paired with dead straight, bright orange locks and, mustard tendrils tucked into silver varnished turtlenecks. Way to stand out of the crowd.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: A model walks the runway at the Chet Lo show during London Fashion Week September 2022 at the BFC NEWGEN Show Space on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images)

At Chet Lo, hair was either fuschia or bright blue, while at Halpern, mane man Sam McKnight, fashioned overblown 70s style, dyed a dusty shade of pink.

“Inspired by Barbie with elegant ponytails and 70s inspired volume, think larger than life silhouettes with exaggerated elongated ponytails, and some pastels to compliment the collection," McKnight said of the hair looks he fashioned for Halpern's show.

To create the look start by using a soft paddle brush to separate the hair and mist over your locks with Hair By Sam McKnight’s Easy Up Do, £25, using an upward motion to create texture and bounce to the ends of the hair.

Next, take a root lifter like the Living Proof Full Root Lift, £24, to create volume at the root (this will anchor your look), spritz this through the top of the hair and scalp. Then, blow-dry the area to lock in the lift. Lastly, finish off with lashings of hairspray. We love the R+CO Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, £24, which keeps everything in place.