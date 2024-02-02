ghd Just Launched A Brand New Does-It-All Hair Tool – And It Might Just Be The Best One Yet

Any given conversation concerning hair straighteners will almost always begin or end with a mention of ghd. Why? It's the industry gold standard in heat styling, a status the brand quickly established when it first hit the market in the early 2000s. But unlike others, ghd has managed to sustain its presence in the ever-expanding industry of hair tools and that is all down to the every-innovative range of new products which emerge. The latest to have joined the ranks of world class styling tools? The ghd Chronos, £289.

CEO of ghd, Jeroen Temmerman, claims the latest addition to the line is, 'a momentous launch for ghd as it represents the pinnacle of over 22 years of understanding and mastering heat styling,' and it's not hard to see why. A product of the brand's commitment to tackling consumer and stylist needs, as well as its intent on developing pioneering technologies in haircare, the ghd Chronos presents itself as the most advanced styler from the brand to date.

What is the ghd Chronos?

The most important feature to note – and the thing that sets the ghd Chronos apart from other straighteners on the market – is its inclusion of HD Motion-Responsive Technology. You'd be forgiven if the fancy term went over your head, but in short the breakthrough innovation puts artificial intelligence at the forefront of hairstyling to help you achieve not only your most stylish hair look yet, but your healthiest-looking hair, too.

Using an intelligent algorithm, the HD Motion-Responsive Technology enables the tool to detect how it is being used to adjust and optimise the levels of heat and power being delivered into each strand. But how can a straightener do that exactly, you ask? The adaptive tool identifies styling motions and provides heat monitoring accuracy by maintaining the optimum 185°C temperature for styling in one single stroke. It's this attention to heat consistency which enabled the Chronos to boast its superior results.

What results can you achieve from the ghd Chronos?

While it's certainly positioned as a straightener, the Chronos appears to be much more than that. Whether it's curls, waves or super straight, the tool help to create styles across the board on every hair type. And the high-definition theme continues with the finish of styled hair, too.

The ghd Chronos promises to transform hair with a combination of 85% more shine (with the help of easy-glide, ultra glossy plates), 2x more smooth and definition, 3x more breakage protection – thanks to the heat monitoring accuracy which reduces damage – 24-hours of lasting style, and 3x faster styling that previous ghd models.

My honest thoughts on the ghd Chronos

I was recently invited to the launch of the tool in the heart of Soho, London at the ghd London Studio, where I was able to put the Chronos through its paces. Having my hair styled by a ghd pro quickly proved the potential of the product as she took my hair from unkept and lifeless to glossy and full bodied with the help of perfectly formed bouncy waves. And they sure did last, well into the next day in fact.

Shop: ghd Chronos

1. ghd Chronos www.ghdhair.com View offer Description The most advanced straightener from the masters of hair tools, the ghd Chronos features ... read more www.ghdhair.com View offer