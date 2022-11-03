The 13 Best Clarifying Shampoos From Just £6.79

CREDIT: champo hair care

Perfect For Thick Hair

A gentle but effective shampoo that uses Turmeric root extract to help tone the scalp, and coconut oil to cleanse and purify without stripping. Chämpo warns that less is more when it comes to this concentrated formula as it contains 'formidable' natural actives.

Why we love i**t:** It's impressively free from SLS, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic fragrances, DEAs, MEAs, TEAs, GMOs and artificial colours, so you needn't worry about irritation.

Chämpo review: "I've been using the Kapha shampoo and conditioner for a couple of years now and am still truly amazed at the results! I used to need to wash my hair every day, if I went an extra day my hair would look really greasy. Since using these products I can now go 3 days before needing to wash my hair which I am thrilled about. On top of this, my hair is in the best condition it's been and I get so many compliments about how great it looks and how shiny it is! The absolute bonus is that these products are natural - probably why the condition is so amazing! I will never use another brand again, I'm totally converted."