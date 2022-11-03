The 13 Best Clarifying Shampoos From Just £6.79

A hardworking shampoo is an essential step in our haircare routine, and there's an abundance of options. No matter what your hair type is, we all need a deep cleanse every now and then. The only thing for it is a clarifying shampoo.
What is Clarifying Shampoo?
Clarifying shampoo is designed to remove that cloying, greasy build-up from hair products. It also removes the minerals, oils, dirt and chemicals from your hair, all of which accumulate over time and weigh your hair down, causing it to be limp and dull.
"When you’re looking for a deeper, more purifying kind of clean (that feels like a luxurious beauty treatment), you use a clarifying shampoo." This is what haircare specialist Davines recommends. "Specific formulas obviously vary, but in general, clarifying shampoos work to help dissolve product build-up, oil and dead skin cells. This gives you the deepest clean and much-needed detox for your hair and scalp".
What Are The Benefits of Using Clarifying Shampoo?
Think of clarifying shampoos as a facial for the scalp. If you're experiencing a flaky scalp with lots of fallout, it might not necessarily be dandruff, but could be a build-up of product. By using one of these deep-cleaning shampoos, you can instantly reset and refresh your hair. This is achieved by stripping it of the grimy surface layer and giving your scalp a chance to breathe.
Does Clarifying Shampoo Work For All Hair Types?
Yes! They do work for all hair types but use them sparingly if your hair is naturally porous, freshly coloured or treated. The strength of the formula could weaken an already compromised hair shaft (the outer layer of each strand). However, there are also sulphate-free options that will give the same deep clean, without entirely stripping back the cuticles.
How Often Do You Need To Use It?
Depending on your usual styling routine and how many products you use, will depend on the frequency. But unlike regular shampoos, these won't need to be used more than once a week, think of it more as a treatment wash, and recommended use can vary from every other week or every other month depending on the level of build-up.
Scroll down to discover our edit of the most effective, affordable clarifying shampoos on the market for every hair type and texture.
SHOP: The 13 Best Clarifying Shampoos From £6.79
Perfect For Oily Hair
This purifying formula tackles excess sebum to cleanse the scalp and repair dehydrated and damaged fibres.
Why we love it: It's silicone free which means smooth, frizz-free strands without weighing hair down.
Sephora review: "I really love this shampoo. It does what it says it will but feels so luxurious at the same time. I genuinely think it helps to prolong the time I can leave my hair between washes and if you've got a lot of product build-up, it clears it all out and leaves your scalp feeling clean with no itchiness."
Perfect For Hair That Needs A Refresh
In need of a detox? Rosemary Leaf Extract and Witch Hazel purify the scalp and sweep away dead skin, while Coconut and Australian Tea Tree Oils moisturise hair leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to start the day.
Why we love it: The formula is gentle enough to use every day, so for those with particularly oily, or product-heavy hair, you can enjoy clean freshness as much as your hair needs it without stripping it of nutrients.
Influenster review: "If you have gunk-prone hair this stuff is a LIFESAVER. I’ve struggled with oily hair for years and this is the only thing I’ve found that helps clarify my hair without drying it out or leaving excess shampoo. It’s also vegan, paraben, colour-safe, and cruelty-free. Use it once a week and you’re golden."
Perfect For Humidity Hair
A revitalising shampoo formulated with Apple Cider Vinegar for that squeaky clean feeling, but you needn't worry about the smell, it's imbued with the brand's signature Melrose Place fragrance.
Why we love it: Hydrolysed keratin acts to prevent humidity frizz, so expect smooth, defined curls that won't lose shape. Pair with the brand's Leave in Conditioner for best results.
Space NK review: "I’d never tried a clarifying shampoo before because I was a bit afraid of it drying my Afro-textured hair, but I was reading about how using a clarifying shampoo before treatments help with product penetration and I’m also conscious that I apply lots of products all the time, so I wanted to make my hair clean. This was surprisingly non-stripping and didn’t leave my hair dry. I used this and then K18 and my hair was soft! It’s also good to use to clean hairbrushes."
**Perfect For Sensitive Scalps
**
Aveeno is known for its sensitive skincare line and specialises in soothing itchy, broken, and dry skin, and your scalp is no exception. Made with colloidal oats and botanical ingredients, the new Clarify and Soothe shampoo reduces flakes without stripping hair of its natural oils.
Why we love it: Gentle enough for daily use, and clinically proven to relieve itchy scalps. Although it is mildly acidic, it's also safe to use on colour treated hair.
Boots review: "I’ve never tried an Aveeno product that I haven’t been happy with and this shampoo doesn’t disappoint! It’s great for soothing my scalp and for getting rid of the build that dry shampoo and hairspray leave behind. It lathers really well so a little goes a long way and it has a nice subtle scent. Really pleased with it!"
Perfect For Hair That Needs A Wake-Up Call
Specifically designed for oily scalp types, the zingy formula is infused with peppermint extract, to soothe and invigorate your scalp as you cleanse.
Why we love it: The amino acid complex helps to build, strengthen and fortify hair by boosting moisture retention. Reviews also recommend it for use on thin or fine hair.
Lookfantastic review: "I have fine hair with greasy roots this is the best shampoo for giving me clean hair that lasts 3 days! I was literally washing every day and this shampoo has been a game changer!"
Perfect For Dry Ends
A daily detoxing shampoo that deeply cleanses the hair and scalp with mineral-rich thermal mud, and a cuticle-smoothing dose of Baltic Sea red algae.
Why we love it: The great thing about Christophe Robin is that you can build a solid, consistent hair-care regime using their different products. For an ultra-deep clean regime, use it alongside the brand's sea salt scrub to exfoliate congested scalps, and the purifying mask treatment to draw out impurities.
Christophe Robin review: "The unique mousse-to-foam texture of this shampoo is such a joy to use and achieves a really satisfying lather. The smell is also absolutely DIVINE. I use this when I feel I need to detox my roots and it really helps to banish impurities, making my scalp feels ultra fresh and my hair colour look more vibrant. Highly recommend!"
Perfect For Sustainable Shoppers
Made with revolutionary Vegan Silk Protein, this refreshing shampoo is part of The Body Shop's 3-step Tea Tree routine to repair hair from the inside out. Use the shampoo alongside the conditioner and scrub for the ultimate clean routine.
Why we love it: The shampoo's sustainable credentials are a huge plus. Made with 93% ingredients of natural origin, including organically-grown Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, the bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India.
The Body Shop review: "I love the silky gel texture of this shampoo. I shampoo and leave it on my scalp for a few minutes before rinsing. Normally, I have really dry eczema on my scalp and very dry crunchy hair. This works for both! It leaves my scalp squeaky clean and my hair soft and moisturized. Amazing!"
Perfect For Fine Hair
An ultra-lightweight wash infused with White Vinegar to wash away product build-up without eliminating essential moisture. (The peppermint and rosemary scent make this shampoo a real delight too). Don't expect a rich lather, as it is less soapy and more of a rinse.
Why we love it: This shampoo has a certain prowess in removing purple shampoo residue for any blondes who regularly use toning shampoos.
Lookfantastic review: "I have bright blonde highlighted hair and as a result have to use a very hydrating shampoo and conditioner to stop it from drying out. However, when my dark roots start to show my hair gets greasy quickly and products build up because the shampoo is too moisturising for my natural colour. My hairdresser recommended getting a purifying shampoo for this greasy stage and as I have used other Aveda products in the past and love them, I decided to give their purifying one a go. WOW. My hair honestly feels so fresh and clean and smells amazing. I have no build-up or grease and my colour is still intact. I used a small amount twice and it’s also kept my hair super soft with a healthy shine. I definitely recommend it and will be purchasing it again! "
Perfect For Curly Hair
This dynamic duo (the Bouclème Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo alongside the Hydrating Hair Cleanser) removes product buildup with an exfoliating shampoo and soothes and rebalances dry and irritable or oily scalps with a gentle, foaming, hydrating cleanser.
Why we love it: Curl experts Boucleme know to how wash and prep curly, kinky and coily hair, and are the best choice for afro textures. For critically dry scalps, follow up with the brand's Dry Scalp Serum, which helps build a healthy scalp microbiome.
Sephora review: "This shampoo is great to use once or twice a week to clear your scalp of ‘build-up’. It also leaves my hair (longish and fine) feeling softer and a bit bouncier."
**Perfect For Dandruff Sufferers
**
This salon-quality shampoo is specifically designed for those with occasional dandruff, and its clear, purifying formula helps combat and control flakiness without putting undue stress on sensitive skin.
Why we love it: This shampoo was developed for use in professional salons, and the primary ingredient Piroctone Olamine is commonly found in anti-dandruff shampoos and to treat fungal infections.
Lookfantastic review: "I bought this shampoo as since I've been pregnant my hormones have played havoc with my scalp causing a little bit of dandruff. I have always had an oily scalp too so this shampoo was recommended to help both problems. I love it, it has left my hair feeling and looking clean, super light and really healthy! I will absolutely be purchasing again!"
Perfect For A Detoxing Treatment
Just like a face mask, Amika's exfoliating shampoo includes charcoal and pink clay to draw out impurities, and uses sea salt to deep clean and purify the hair. Although use for all hair textures is encouraged, it's not recommended for coloured or chemically treated hair.
Why we love it: The needle nose applicator even makes directed application a doddle.
Amika review: "My hair was a bit dull and I didn't even know it until I used this product. It instantly lifted at the roots (not that it was oily and flat) but it gave my curls a true reset. My husband that normally does not comment too much about my hair, even noticed that my curls were beautiful and bouncy and not dry. I didn't even add any product after I showered."
Perfect For All Hair Types
Loaded with sugars, minerals and betanin to condition the hair, and peppermint and sorrel extracts help to refresh, Noughty's affordable offering is a hardworking, plant-powered shampoo that prides itself on being ethically conscious.
Why we love it: The brand's decision to include reviews from customers of all hair types, from a wide range of ages, and including pictures means you can see the real results that you can expect.
Sephora review: "Very good at removing buildup on my scalp and completely reduced how much I have to wash my hair. I love how good quality it is with it being natural, vegan and cruelty-free. Overall it made my oily-prone hair last 1 week in between washes and it smells amazing, only downside is you need a lot of product each time as it doesn’t spread or foam easily on my scalp."
Perfect For Thick Hair
A gentle but effective shampoo that uses Turmeric root extract to help tone the scalp, and coconut oil to cleanse and purify without stripping. Chämpo warns that less is more when it comes to this concentrated formula as it contains 'formidable' natural actives.
Why we love i**t:** It's impressively free from SLS, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic fragrances, DEAs, MEAs, TEAs, GMOs and artificial colours, so you needn't worry about irritation.
Chämpo review: "I've been using the Kapha shampoo and conditioner for a couple of years now and am still truly amazed at the results! I used to need to wash my hair every day, if I went an extra day my hair would look really greasy. Since using these products I can now go 3 days before needing to wash my hair which I am thrilled about. On top of this, my hair is in the best condition it's been and I get so many compliments about how great it looks and how shiny it is! The absolute bonus is that these products are natural - probably why the condition is so amazing! I will never use another brand again, I'm totally converted."