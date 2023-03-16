Your Ultimate Guide To Bridesmaid Hair

by Rachael Martin |

Getting ready to say I do in 2023? While there’s no denying that the planning process is buckets of fun, we can’t pretend it’s not stressful – especially when there’s a bridesmaid or two involved. What one loves, the other may hate, meaning that pleasing the whole bridal party can prove to be a bit of a tricky job.

Choosing ‘dos for your best girls? A particularity difficult task. Whether it’s considering their unique hair texture, colour or length, you’ll want to ensure they look their best, most confident selves - while complementing your wedding hair in the process, of course.

To help lighten the load, we’ve compiled a Grazia approved edit of the best bridesmaid’s hairstyles for 2023, suited to all hair types. But first thing’s first, a whistle-stop tour through your most Googled questions on bridesmaid hair styles - plus some expert advice.

What are the best bridesmaid hairstyles for long hair?

Long strands are undeniably the most versatile. Easy to wear up or down, those with longer hair have the most choice when it comes to bridesmaid hairstyles. Bouncy blow-dries, a chic, half-up-half-down look, or a classic chignon all work well for bridesmaids with long hair.

What are the best bridesmaid hairstyles for medium hair?

Those with shoulder length hair could opt for a messy bun – an effortless bridesmaid classic that never feels too polished. Bridesmaids with a trending shoulder skimming bob hair cut could consider adding a soft wave or can choose to pin a section of hair behind the ear.

What are the best bridesmaid hairstyles for short hair?

If you're sporting a crop or a pixie style, you can add hair accessories for a touch of glamour - think sweet, velvet bows and pearly clips. And don’t forget – you can always opt for extensions if you want to fake the length.

A top hairdresser weighs in

'In 2023 we'll start to see more natural styled hair on bridesmaids,' says Hanna Karlsson of G&H Hair London. 'Think shiny, flowing waves that looks great on a variety of hair lengths and colours - it's a style that most people feel comfortable in.'

Hanna Karlsson's top tips for bridesmaid hair

'Always wash hair with a lightweight shampoo and conditioner the day before - this will make your style last longer.' 'Prep the hair with a product that holds while still allowing for movement. In the salon we love to spritz the L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Pli Shaper, £18 before waving.' 'As a finishing product I love Bedroom Hair by Kevin Murphy,£27 which is an easy to use spray product - it allows you to top up through the day without a crispy feeling.'

Gallery 6 Of The Best Celebrity Inspired Bridesmaid Hairstyles 2023 1 of 6 CREDIT: Getty A total classic, Sienna’s slicked back blonde bun makes for the perfect bridesmaid hair style. Insure to spritz liberally with hairspray to prevent flyways on the big day. 2 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Side swept, with rich brunette balayage, Gemma Chan always manages to make our hair inspiration mood boards. This look is bridesmaid ready with minimal effort. 3 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Caramel lowlights and bouncy curls combine to create Zendaya's side-swept do. Achieve her enviable volume by applying a mousse to wet strands. 4 of 6 CREDIT: Getty A relaxed up-do with face-framing tendrils is flattering on almost everyone. It’s no wonder that this is one of the most popular hairstyles for bridesmaids. Plus, we adore Margot's dark blonde highlights. 5 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Hair accessories are always a great option for a wedding. Make like Ana and add a velvet bow to your up-do. 6 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Laura always provides hair inspo. Glossy, sleek, and gloriously shiny, this 'do makes for the perfect black tie approved bridesmaid look.