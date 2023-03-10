Bella Hadid Just Debuted A New Hairstyle And It’s Giving Goth-Glam

Bella Hadid is a beauty chameleon. She possesses a rare and enviable ability to pull off just about any hair and beauty look, so it's no wonder that she likes to get a little experimental from time to time. We've known her to sport everything from bleached brows to '90s-esque barely-there brows, as well as snatched make-up looks and never-ending hair transformations. She has a way with setting trends too, in fact not so long ago many of us began trying to recreate her signature look ourselves and TikTok racked up 110.6M views for #BellaHadidMakeUp. But would you dare undergo her latest makeover?

In a post shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old model gave the micro-fringe the seal of approval while sporting the the gothic glam look on a shoot with Marc Jacobs. Scraping the middle of her forehead, the strands appear spidery and gelled separately into a comb-like finish. It's a bold look indeed, which toys between Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley (see: Bella's turtle neck and 70's-inspired white Mary Jane platforms) and Wednesday Addams AKA the queen of goth herself. So, if you're looking to sport the #Wednesday trend - which has morphed into a TikTok movement at this point with a whopping 40.9B views - you may want to consider this hair update, but it's a decision we suggest you don't take lightly.