Bella Hadid Just Debuted A New Hairstyle And It’s Giving Goth-Glam

Bella Hadid is a beauty chameleon. She possesses a rare and enviable ability to pull off just about any hair and beauty look, so it's no wonder that she likes to get a little experimental from time to time. We've known her to sport everything from bleached brows to '90s-esque barely-there brows, as well as snatched make-up looks and never-ending hair transformations. She has a way with setting trends too, in fact not so long ago many of us began trying to recreate her signature look ourselves and TikTok racked up 110.6M views for #BellaHadidMakeUp. But would you dare undergo her latest makeover?
In a post shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old model gave the micro-fringe the seal of approval while sporting the the gothic glam look on a shoot with Marc Jacobs. Scraping the middle of her forehead, the strands appear spidery and gelled separately into a comb-like finish. It's a bold look indeed, which toys between Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley (see: Bella's turtle neck and 70's-inspired white Mary Jane platforms) and Wednesday Addams AKA the queen of goth herself. So, if you're looking to sport the #Wednesday trend - which has morphed into a TikTok movement at this point with a whopping 40.9B views - you may want to consider this hair update, but it's a decision we suggest you don't take lightly.
In fact, we don't believe Bella fully committed to the look herself either. Just under two months ago, we caught her rocking the exact same fringe on Instagram and the post reveals a more up-close view of the micro-fringe which appears to be a hair piece. You need not zoom into the image for the hairline skimming seam to reveal itself. Between now and then Bella's hair has been through various transformations, from thick, full fringes to honey blonde before getting back to her naturally dark look. So, we're betting that Bella's new 'do is just another, very convincing faux fringe moment or a throwback to her edgy eyewear campaign for Marc Jacobs earlier this year.