Beyoncé Just Teased Her First New Fragrance In Over 10 Years

Hot on the heels of the announcement of her new haircare line, Beyoncé has teased at yet another beauty venture and we're not even half way through the Renaissance 2023 tour. What is it you ask? Well the 'Crazy In Love' star caught her fans by surprise yesterday after posting a mysterious page on her website teasing an upcoming eau de parfum.

Yes, after 13 years Beyoncé has once again returned to the fragrance game. And while the celebrity perfume market may seem oversaturated, this eau de parfum seems guaranteed to turn heads, that's if her previous perfume releases are anything to go by. Flash back to the release of Heat in 2010, reportedly one of the best-selling fragrances of all time, with top notes of neroli, peach, magnolia and orchid.

The star's new perfume is yet to be named, but we do know it has been specially crafted and designed in France, by the Queen Bee herself. Leaning into sweetness it has a range of floral notes - think rose and jasmine - at its heart. As for the mysterious illuminated bottle shown on the website, Beyoncé describes it as being 'encased in art'.

So, how to get your hands on it?

Image Credit: Beyonce.com

The 50ml bottle is currently available for pre-order for US and Canadian residents only on beyonce.com, at a higher price point of $160 dollars, shipping from November. And if you're quick about it you can receive a 'special gift with purchase.'

Needless to say, Beyoncé loves the UK so we're sure she'll make this new release available to us Brits soon. Watch this space.