A Beginner’s Guide To Wild Swimming – And The 5 Surprising Health Benefits It Could Bring

Wellness trends can be fleeting, but there’s one that’s surged in popularity over the past few years. Enter wild swimming – the practice of swimming in natural waters. New Year’s Day, in particular, is well known as an opportunity for the more daring among us to take the plunge, with the masses heading to sea in a bid to dust off the cobwebs. Celebrities like Vogue Williams, Binky Felstead and Louise Roe have been declaring their love for the activity on social media, too. 'It's freezing, but leaves you feeling amazing,' exclaimed Roe in her recent Instagram story.

Indeed, there’s been a flood in the search for ‘Wild Swimming groups near me’ on Google, suggesting many are looking to indulge in the sport in a more long term capacity. With this in mind, we're providing the answers to your most-Googled questions, from the health benefits of wild swimming to the things you should be mindful of if you're considering it.

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Wild Swimming, According To A GP

1. Wild swimming can reduce pain perception

'In one study, cold water swimming three times a week (with a temperature of between 0-2 degrees celsius) resulted in increases in flight or flight hormones like adrenaline and cortisol,' explains Dr Serena Rakha. 'This resulted in reduced pain perception over time with repeated cold water exposure.'

2. Wild swimming can help lower blood pressure

'According to several studies wild swimming can boast a wealth of cardiovascular benefits - it's an excellent way to increase circulation and blood flow.'

3. Wild swimming can have an antidepressant effect

'It has been widely reported that regular cold water exposure causes immediate positive effects to our mental health,' reveals Dr Rakha. 'Over time there's even evidence to suggest a reduction in depression symptoms.'

4. Wild swimming can boost immunity

'Studies have shown there is an increase in certain immune cells in our blood stream as the cold water forces our body into the fight or flight mode. These immune cells mobilise in response to the stress of the cold like they would mobilise if they came across an infection such as cold virus.'

5. Wild swimming can help you reconnect with nature

'Wild swimming can inspire others to reconnect with nature while emphasising the importance of protecting the environment,' says Dr Rakha. This gives people more purpose and perspective in life. It's a reminder that there are living things all around us. For this reason I believe it serves as the ultimate antidote to tech burnout.'

How To Start Wild Swimming, According To A Seasoned Pro

1. Never swim alone

Safety should be at the forefront of your mind when it comes to wild swimming,' explains Kate Steels, the first female (and first Brit) to swim the largest number of ‘Ice miles.' Ensure you're always with at least one other person to decrease the chances of getting into difficulty.'

2. Be aware of your surroundings

'Always know your entry and exit points for wild swimming,' says Steels. 'This can look very different in the water compared to on land.'

3. Invest in the appropriate kit

'It's so important to choose a warming dry robe that will help to regulate your body temperature as soon as you come out of the water. I also benefit from having a lightweight towel and a warm hat to hand. Have your kit ready, right way around in the order you will put them on and dressed quickly before the “after drop” sets in.'

4. Bring a hot drink and something to snack on after your swim

This is a great way to replenish lost energy after swimming in cold water.

5. Always plan ahead

'Do not swim in flooded, polluted water or after periods of heavy rain,' says Steels. 'If you’re swimming in the sea, know what the tides are doing. And ensure it's legal to swim wherever you're swimming.'

Wild Swimming Groups Near Me

Been Googling 'wild swimming near me?' You're not alone - since the beginning of the year there's been a 60% rise in the term, suggesting that there's been a fair few New Year's Day swimmers seeking a more regular fix. From wild swimming groups across England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, check out the Outdoor Swimming Society and its comprehensive list of wild swimming groups to join now.

Indeed, the allure of wild swimming shows no sign of waning – and for good reason. Its impressive mental and physical health benefits combined with its cost-effectiveness make it a compelling choice for those seeking a holistic approach to a heathy lifestyle. Keep safety at the forefront of your mind and you’ll reap the rewards. Cossies at the ready...

