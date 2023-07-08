The Best Opening Lines On Tinder To Guarentee A Date

Whether it's a terrible opening GIF, a weird choice of emoji or just a bad chat up line, it's easy to get the opening line wrong when it comes to starting a conversation on Tinder.

However, once in a while - and sadly it really is that rare - someone gets it right and actually makes us laugh.

But what actually goes into a successful opening line on Tinder?

Well, we've done some research and scoured the internet and our own Tinder app to find the best opening lines that will make your match excited to message back.

So, if you're looking for the very best Tinder opening lines to start your new romance off on the best foot, these are our favourites for you to steal for your own dating endeavours.

And just in case you need a little bit more assistance, here and some dos and don'ts for Tinder, when it comes to sending you opening line.

Do...

• Introduce yourself and be polite

• Comment nicely on one of their photos

• Be patient. Tinder may not be the first app that they check when they wake up in the morning.

Don't...

• Be monolectic. Saying a simple, 'hi, 'hello' or 'whassup' makes you easy to ignore and forget.

• Go crazy if someone doesn't reply immediately.

• Go straight in with the sex talk.

The main thing is to keep it simple. Stop asking if it hurt when they fell from heaven and just start a normal conversation.