  1. Home|
  2. Relationships|
  3. Dating

The Best Opening Lines On Tinder To Guarentee A Date

Here's everything you need for swiping success on Tinder

Tinder Opening Lines
by Kat de Naoum |
Posted

Whether it's a terrible opening GIF, a weird choice of emoji or just a bad chat up line, it's easy to get the opening line wrong when it comes to starting a conversation on Tinder.

However, once in a while - and sadly it really is that rare - someone gets it right and actually makes us laugh.

But what actually goes into a successful opening line on Tinder?

Well, we've done some research and scoured the internet and our own Tinder app to find the best opening lines that will make your match excited to message back.

So, if you're looking for the very best Tinder opening lines to start your new romance off on the best foot, these are our favourites for you to steal for your own dating endeavours.

Gallery

The Best Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines1 of 11
CREDIT: TinderNightmares

Original Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines2 of 11
CREDIT: Styleloveconvo

Original Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines3 of 11
CREDIT: Styleloveconvo

Original Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines4 of 11
CREDIT: @tinderlines

Original Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines5 of 11
CREDIT: @styleloveconvo

Original Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines6 of 11
CREDIT: @tindernightmares

Original Tinder Opening Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines7 of 11

Original-Tinder-Opening-Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines8 of 11

Original-Tinder-Opening-Lines-

Original Tinder Opening Lines9 of 11

Original-Tinder-Opening-Lines.

Original Tinder Opening Lines10 of 11

Tinder-Opening-Lines

Original Tinder Opening Lines11 of 11

Original-Tinder-Opening-Lines-1

And just in case you need a little bit more assistance, here and some dos and don'ts for Tinder, when it comes to sending you opening line.

Do...

• Introduce yourself and be polite

• Comment nicely on one of their photos

• Be patient. Tinder may not be the first app that they check when they wake up in the morning.

Don't...

• Be monolectic. Saying a simple, 'hi, 'hello' or 'whassup' makes you easy to ignore and forget.

• Go crazy if someone doesn't reply immediately.

• Go straight in with the sex talk.

The main thing is to keep it simple. Stop asking if it hurt when they fell from heaven and just start a normal conversation.

Now, go forth and Tinder.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us