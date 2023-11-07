‘Insecure’ Actress Yvonne Orji Has Gone Viral For Revealing She’s Virgin At 39

American Nigerian actress Yvonne Orji, best known for playing Molly Carter in the hit HBO show Insecure, has gone viral after revealing that she is still a virgin. The 39-year old actress first talked about being a virgin in 2017, and has since said she is saving herself for marriage.

In an interview with Chelsea Handler on the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast in September, Yvonne was promoting her book Bamboozled By Jesus when the host asked, 'Are you still a virgin?' And in a now-viral clip, Yvonne says, 'I am.'

Chelsea Handler, 48, then says, 'Oh, my God, I love this! This is the most original guest we've ever had on!' And asked, 'And what are you, 39?' The podcast host then said, 'Oh my God, that dam is going to break one day, baby.'

Yvonne, who also works as a comedian, then said people should 'pray for [her future husband]' as 'there's a lot of pent up energy in here with me.' The host then joked that Yvonne will need a few men when she starts having sex because she's going to hit her 'sexual peak' and Yvonne laughed saying, 'Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory.'

Later on in the agony aunt section of the podcast, Yvonne said, 'What happens with a lot of women who are waiting...they feel like it's The Scarlet Letter, you know - "What if you want to have sex with me, or what do I say, what if he doesn't like me once I tell him I'm a virgin?"'

Does Yvonne Orji have a boyfriend?

The Vacation Friends star previously dated former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, 32, between 2018 and 2019, but is now currently single. Speaking about how difficult she's found the dating scene, she said, 'It's so much pressure, and I actually learned this a long time ago. It's actually rude to the man to believe that all he wants from you is sex.'

When Yvonne first spoke about being a virgin, she told People magazine that she wanted to abstain from sex until she was married. And knowing that her stance on sex before marriage would intrigue fans, she said, 'How will they ever understand if I don’t talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and just sort of creating their own narrative about it.'