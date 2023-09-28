Who Is Tasha Stones, Bake Off’s First Ever Deaf Contestant?

Get ready to settle down with a cup of tea and a slice of cake, because the Great British Bake Off is back – and this year, it's more inclusive than ever with the addition of the show’s first ever deaf contestant, Tasha Stones.

The 27-year-old is among the cast of bakers taking to the iconic tent in the hopes of being crowned this year’s winner. The Participation Officer from Bristol is joined by her British Sign Language interpreter Daryl, whose presence in the tent has already been noticed by viewers.

Talking about almost being too scared to apply to the Channel 4 show, Tasha spoke about how emotional it was to see her British Sign Language interpreter Daryl first introduced to the rest of the cast.

'It was a big moment when Noel introduced not only Alison, but also Daryl as part of the line-up,' she said. 'Seeing Daryl at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a special moment. I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.'

And in a sweet turn of events, the rest of Tasha's Bake Off cast - including the hosts and judges - have been brushing up on their BSL ahead.

Opening up about learning sign language in order to chat to the contestant, Prue Leith said, 'Paul was terrific and he learnt a lot. I just about managed to learn how to say "good luck" and "well done."'

Tasha has long been an advocate for the community, working at the National Deaf Children’s Society. Whilst her Instagram bio reads ‘Deaf af,’ her love of baking came from her family – where the best thing about baking as a child was licking sugar icing from the tops of the fairy cakes she she made with her mother and grandmother.

The star was then encouraged to turn her baking into more than a hobby by teachers in school, bringing in sweet treats for her secondary school teachers and challenging herself with some more intricate breaks.

Away from the Bake Off tent, Tasha enjoys going to the theatre and travelling the world - which you can follow along with over on her Instagram.

And the British public have already shared their love for Tasha.

One tweeted, 'Great British Bake Off having a deaf contestant that has a cochlear implant, signs, and has a visible, on screen interpreter has truly made my day and made me feel so seen and represented. I'm rooting for Tasha all the way.'

Another added, ‘Well done to the GBBO for their inclusivity this season by having their first-ever deaf contestant. I love to see deaf people thriving in hearing spaces.’

And Tasha isn't the only one the public are enjoying. BSL interpreter Daryl is also proving a hit - with viewers already pleading with him to teach the world how to sign 'soggy bottom.'

Opening up about seeing the representation onscreen, CEO of the British Deaf Association Rebecca Mansell said, 'Awareness is getting out there and I'm so proud, but we want more of this on mainstream TV.'