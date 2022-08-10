Where Are The Cast Of Grease Now?

It's been over 40 years since Grease took over the world in 1978, cementing it as one of the biggest and most loved musical films of all time. But what have the students of Rydell High been up to since then?
Grease Cast: Where Are The Now?
John was easily the biggest star to come from Grease. His performance as the smooth leader of the T-birds Danny Zuko launched him to worldwide superstardom. He had his breakthrough role with Saturday Night Fever the year before and continued his winning streak with Grease.
Since then, he has become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He's had several movie successes over the last couple of decades, from Hairspray, From Paris With Love and Get Shorty. More recently, he received much acclaim for his role as lawyer Robert Shapiro in the TV drama The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. A couple of years ago, he reunited with Olivia Newton-John for a Christmas album, and they also had a mini Grease reunion.
Sadly Olivia passed away at the age of 73, on August 8, 2022. John Travolta led the heartbreaking tributes writing, 'My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.' The actress and singer had been battling breast cancer although she recovered for a while she announced It came back in May 2017.
Olivia already had a successful country singing career and the Australian singer was actually reluctant to sign on to Grease. She thought she was too old to play a high-schooler (she turned 29 while shooting,) but could you imagine if she didn't? No one else can play sweet Sandra Dee like her. The role of Sandy went on to be her most iconic role and a turning point for her. She went on to have more musical success with pop songs such as 'Physical', and continued to tour for the next few decades. She played 175 shows as part of her Las Vegas residency from 2014 to 2016.
Sadly, Jeff passed away in 2011 at the age of 60 after contracting pneumonia. However, we will always remember him as the fun-loving Kenickie.
Fun fact: Jeff actually played Danny in the original stage version of Grease (his pal John Travolta originally played Doody.) After the huge success of the musical it led to huge TV successes in shows such as Happy Days and Taxi.However, as years went by he was never quite able to sustain an acting career after playing Kenickie in the movie, but kept working in TV and film and appeared on some reality tv shows. Did you know, Jeff was married to Olivia Newton-John's older sister, Rona, for five years? We didn't either!
While the leader of the Pink Lady's Rizzo will forever be her most iconic role, Stockard has had a hugely successful acting career away from Rydell. She's been nominated for an Oscar (for Six Degrees of Separation), various Golden Globes and has won an Emmy and Tony award. She also famously played First Lady Abbey Bartlet in The West Wing for seven years, and more recently appeared in The Good Wife. She is also a regular on Broadway, and recently hit the West End in Apologia.
Barry will always be best known for playing T-Bird jokester Doody, and originally played Sonny in the stage version. He went on to feature in the likes of Murder She Wrote, Beverly Hills 90210, House, Criminal Minds and ER. He recently popped up alongside Didi in Grease Live.
Tony Award-winning Dinah went on to feature in films including Child’s Play, Welcome Home and Ordinary People after Grease. While she has appeared at various Grease celebrations and conventions, she has not had any acting credits since 2008.
After playing blonde T-Bird Putzie, Kelly stepped away from the spotlight and went on to have a career behind the camera. He now works as a voice director for Disney Television Animation, and has directed voice performances in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse among lots of others. Today he teaches musical theatre at the University of Southern California.
After playing the goofball and prankster Sonny in the film, he went on to have various TV roles including a regular part alongside Dick Van Dyke in Diagnosis Murder.
In 2013, he played Melissa McCarthy's dad in The Heat, and he currently teaches at St Francis High School in California. He must be the coolest teacher ever!
Jamie continues to act after playing dorky Pink Lady Jan. In recent years, she featured in Can’t Hardly Wait, Cyrus, Veep and Ray Donovan. In 2015, she starred alongside Johnny Depp in the movie Black Mass.