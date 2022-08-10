Where Are The Cast Of Grease Now?

CREDIT: Getty

Sadly Olivia passed away at the age of 73, on August 8, 2022. John Travolta led the heartbreaking tributes writing, 'My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.' The actress and singer had been battling breast cancer although she recovered for a while she announced It came back in May 2017.

Olivia already had a successful country singing career and the Australian singer was actually reluctant to sign on to Grease. She thought she was too old to play a high-schooler (she turned 29 while shooting,) but could you imagine if she didn't? No one else can play sweet Sandra Dee like her. The role of Sandy went on to be her most iconic role and a turning point for her. She went on to have more musical success with pop songs such as 'Physical', and continued to tour for the next few decades. She played 175 shows as part of her Las Vegas residency from 2014 to 2016.