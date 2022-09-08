We’re Celebrating Disney+ Day. These Are Our Top Must-See Movies And Hot New Series

by Sam Dring |

Get ready to lose yourself in a day of unmissable entertainment! Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of all that Disney+ has to offer. And wow, there’s a lot.

The line-up is the ultimate in unmissable TV: the latest blockbuster movies, family favourites, box sets and brand-new series. And for a limited time, all this crazy-good entertainment can be yours for an incredible price too. Yay for Disney+ Day.

To celebrate, Disney+ are offering a one-month Disney+ subscription for £1.99 * . Offer ends September 19th

So, plump the sofa cushions, turn down the lights and grab that popcorn – we’ve some seriously good TV to stream.

Here’s what we’ll be watching…

Wedding Season

Fall head over heels for this all-new romantic comedy thriller.

A Disney+ original created right here in the UK, Wedding Season is an absolute one-to-watch.

This genre-busting series tells the story of hopeless romantic Stefan who meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings. But before long, they're on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals, and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

With a plot full of twists and turns, this is a laugh-out-loud tale of marriage, murder and a manhunt that spans the Scottish Highlands to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Pinocchio

A classic story is brought to ‘real’ life in this Disney+ original movie.

Disney’s live-action retelling of Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

In addition, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Flora and Ulysses) will voice the title character of Pinocchio, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John and Lorraine Bracco as the voice of Sofia the Seagull, a new character in the film.

Combining live action and visual effects, the film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, is inspired by Disney’s 1940 animated classic.

Pixar – Cars On The Road

This new series of original shorts are another Disney+ Day Premiere.

Pixar Animation Studios returns to the world of Cars with the all-new original series Cars on the Road. Episodes follow Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Along the way, every stop is its own adventure, with outrageous roadside attractions and colourful new characters.

MIKE

MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson.

The eight-episode Disney+ original limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life, from beloved global athlete to pariah. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class and race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Blockbuster movies don’t come any bigger than this.

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Don’t miss Disney+ Day, start your subscription here.