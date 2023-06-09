Top Boy: Who Is Dudley O’Shaughnessy?

As Top Boyreaches the final season, a number of new and old characters are making waves. In the final season we get to see more from Dudley O'Shaughnessy's character, Si.

But who is Dudley O'Shaughnessy and where else do we know him from?

Who is Dudley O'Shaughnessy?

Dudley is an actor, model and boxer and hails from Canning Town. The Irish-Caribbean actor started boxing from the age of nine and was once a prospect for the Olympic GB team, but was overlooked despite winning the Amateur Boxing Associate Championships.

After missing out, he was later scouted by Next Model Management on Old Street station aged 19 - and the rest was history.

Who does Dudley O'Shaughnessy play in Top Boy?

Dudley plays Si, a supporting member of the Fields gang. He has portrayed the character since the first season in 2019, but now he has become a more prominent cast member.

What else has Dudley O'Shaughnessy been in?

If you're a fan of singer, beauty mogul and all around It-girl Rihanna,you'll remember Dudley very clearly. He starred in the Grammy-winning singer's 2011 We Found Love music video as her love interest. This was Dudley's breakout role and at just 22-years-old, the world took note of his star-power.

Dudley revealed that starring in the video made him want to pursue acting further. He said,' It was clarifying, it clarified a lot of things to me, made me believe in my potential and gave me the confidence to pursue acting fully.'

After starring in the video, Dudley was catapulted into the spotlight. He booked a number of high-profile modelling jobs from Balmain to Yeezy. Dudley also starting acting and starred in short film White Colour Black.

Designer Olivier Rousteing and Dudley O'Shaughnessy attend the BALMAIN x H&M Paris Launch Party.

Ah, the all important question. After starring in the video as the singers love interest, there was a lot of speculation that the pair were dating - but this was never confirmed.

When does Top Boy season 3 air on Netflix ?

The Netflix drama is set to return for a third and final season on 7 September 2023.

What time does Top Boy season 3 come out?