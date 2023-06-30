Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Who Are The Contestants?

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle has been an undeniable hit in the reality dating TV sphere since it started as a COVID guilty pleasure in April 2020.

And the sultry, often shocking, show is just weeks away from entering its fifth season, where the notorious small-screen virtual assistant Lana will return to guide ten singletons through the trials and tribulations of avoiding all forms of physical intimacy.

The unknowing season five cast believe they are the newest recruits for a Caribbean-based dating show Love Overboard. But in actual fact, Too Hot To Handle is their destiny and if they can keep their hands to themselves, so could a $200,000 cash prize.

Episodes one to four will be available on July 14, with the next three dropping July 21, and the final batch on July 28.

So, without further ado, let's meet the ten contestants who will be toying between their physical urges and a life-changing sum of money.

Alex Snell

Age: 28

Hails from: London

Occupation: Personal trainer

This 'modern-day Greek God' - his words, not ours - is the spontaneous kind. In other words, he is partial to a holiday and has a tendency to use them to mask his indecisiveness when it comes to relationships. With Lana forcing Alex to remain in one place, will the lack of globe-trotting help him confront his feelings?

Alex Snell Too Hot To Handle Season 5 ©Netflix

Christine Obanor

Age: 26

Hails from: Texas

Occupation: Model

'I'm the girl every man wants but can't have,' reads Christine's Instagram bio. While everyone has their icks, the '6'1 Goddess' is known to fake them if she senses she is not a guy's first option. But with Lana's specialist guidance, she will be forced to confront this head-on - and hopefully flourish because of it.

Christine Obanor Too Hot To Handle Season 5 ©Netflix

Courtney Randolph

Age: 25

Hails from: Houston

Occupation: Real estate agent

Courtney has been described as a boss in the boardroom and bedroom alike, balancing her time between building a multi-faceted business empire and a sexy roster. By all accounts, she is a girl's girl - always in her friends' corner - but this 'limited edition Barbie' will have to decide whether Lana makes the cut for her clique.

Courtney Randolph Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Dre Woodard

Age: 23

Hails from: Atlanta

Occupation: Graduate

Post-student life is being kind to Dre, at least that is what we've interpreted from, 'actor', 'model' and 'entrepreneur' being plastered in his Instagram bio. He is one of 13 siblings, so will be equipped at trying hard to get his voice and presence heard in the retreat. We've also heard he's quite the serial dater...

Dre Woodard Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Ꭼlys Hutchinson

Age: 23

Hails from: Switzerland

Occupation: Model

Elys has broken almost every bone in her body while skiing. But rumour has it, the model-cum-ski instructor has broken just as many hearts. She is used to splitting her time between the runway and the slopes - but London and Switzerland's loss will no doubt be the retreat's gain.

Elys Hutchinson Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Hannah Brooke

Age: 24

Hails from: Los Angeles

Occupation: Artist

Singing, acting, modelling... the list of things that Hannah can't do seems minimal. Used to running rings around the boys, this triple threat might struggle with taking no for an answer once Lana has introduced those high-stakes retreat rules...

Hannah Brooke Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Hunter LoNigro

Age: 24

Hails from: Arizona

Occupation: Influencer

Let's hope the fellow Too Hot To Handlers are ready for this 'full-time fun-haver'. Hunter's ideal girl is an adventure-seeker and risk-taker, but he can't seem to stop his eye from wandering to the next free-spirited female. This Mr Popular might have a tough time on his hands choosing between money, mates and his mojo.

Hunter LoNigro Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Isaac Francis

Age: 24

Hails from: He was born in Manchester but now lives in New Jersey

Occupation: Model and banker

Ladies in the retreat can expect a mouthful of sweet talk, as Isaac proclaims to be a 'master with his words', but is letting Lana 'access the action'. He is used to garnering attention wherever he goes, whether that be hosting parties or spraying bottles of champagne in a New York club, but Lana will surely attempt to rein in that mischievous spirit.

Isaac Francis Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Louis Russell

Age: 22

Hails from: Hampshire

Occupation: Model

Apparently, they call Louis the menace. Lana has signed up a cheeky charmer - someone who is poised to be a challenge in the retreat. As well as boxing and football, Louis' other hobby is making girls fall in love with him for the night. The fact he racked up plenty of detentions at school hints that he may not be a rule-follower.

Louis Russell Too Hot To Handle ©Netflix

Megan Thomson

Age: 26

Hails from: Cambridge

Occupation: Personal assistant

Megan is a JLS mega-fan. And while she may be drawn to any boyband-resembling contestants in the retreat, let's hope she is ready to face the music with Lana if she gives in to temptation. The three Cs that tickle Megan's fancy are crystals, coffee and Crocs, so as long as she sticks to them, it should be a breeze.