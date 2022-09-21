This Is The Sizzling Hot Thriller We’ve Been Waiting For. Don’t Miss, Don’t Worry Darling – In Cinemas 23 September

by Sam Dring |

Don’t Worry Darling is about to hit cinemas and we are so excited to finally see it. September 23 cannot come quickly enough. We’ve all been waiting for this hotly anticipated psychological thriller to burst onto the big screen. And for so many reasons.

With a female-led creative team, incredible casting, a sizzling storyline, and a simply stunning look, it’s no wonder we’re desperate to pop the popcorn. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re pretty sure you will be too. Date night or girl’s night, it’s time to book the tickets.

When it comes to the genre this is an edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller. You will be gripped. It is fast-paced, exciting, and sharp, with twists and turns to make you gasp. The stunning fashion and styling will also leave you breathless. We can’t wait to see this film at the cinema and get the full big-screen movie theatre experience.

The stellar line-up of acting talent is led by Florence Pugh who is captivating no matter what roles she plays, and Harry Styles, who secures his Hollywood credentials.

The team behind Don’t Worry Darling is headed by director Olivia Wilde. With a host of accolades and awards to her name, the breakthrough director of Booksmart, a sharp coming-of-age comedy, brings us the psychological thriller with an original, electric story.

On-screen and behind the scenes there’s a real female force driving the project. Starring alongside Pugh and Styles are British star Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), rising stars KiKi Layne, Kate Berlant, and Sydney Chandler, deftly putting the authentic female experience front and centre for audiences to connect with.



Set in the 1950s Don’t Worry Darling sees Pugh and Styles play husband and wife, Alice and Jack. To all, it seems they live a picture-perfect life in the Californian utopian community of Victory. The men work for Victory’s highly secretive corporation, while the ladies are the homemakers, lunching, baking, and listening to Victory propaganda.

Alice begins to question the strict rules of the community, pitched as rules to keep Victory residents ‘safe’ and challenges Frank – Victory’s leading figure played by Chris Pine. It is then that the community’s idyllic façade begins to fade and something more sinister is unveiled. Alice’s world is thrown into a spin, the consequences of which are terrifying.

Florence Pugh retains her status as one of Britain’s leading young actresses. With an Academy Award and BAFTA nominations for her role in 2019’s Little Women, Pugh captivates again and shines in the lead role of Don’t Worry Darling.

Harry Styles has transitioned from musical pioneer to movie star seamlessly. His acting prowess was first seen in the Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk. Recently he dropped his new album Harry’s House to rave reviews. Straight from the recording studio, this busy boy is back on the big screen and with a bang.



Olivia Wilde describes the film as a ‘love letter to the movies that push the boundaries of our imagination’. Working from a script by her Booksmart partner, Katie Silberman, Olivia’s direction shines through in a feast for the eyes. The incredible creative team behind the dazzling aesthetic of the movie also includes cinematographer Matthew Libatique (Black Swan, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination) production designer Katie Byron (Booksmart) and three-time Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips.



Slick, stylish, and spilling over with suspense, Don’t Worry Darling promises to be everything we hope for and more.

Don’t Worry Darling – in cinemas on 23 September.



Get your tickets here.