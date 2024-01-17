The Traitors: Who Is Paul’s Girlfriend, Kate Waldron?

The Traitors wouldn't be The Traitors without, well, the Traitors. And if anyone is embracing that role with their full chest this series, it's Paul Gorton.

At first, it seemed like he was playing a genius game: keep everyone close, throw your own team members under the bus if need be and slip under the radar. But as Paul's meticulous game-playing becomes more devious, some of his moves have backfired and in recent episodes his name has started to pop up at the round table.

Last week, when Paul, 36, was first put forward as a potential Traitor, he managed to turn on the waterworks immediately, insisting that he was ready to go home and see his partner and his little boy.

Who is Paul from The Traitors' girlfriend?

Paul is in a relationship with content creator Kate Waldron and the couple have a one-year son called Charlie together, as well as a dog called Buddy. They lived in London together for seven years before moving to Manchester to be closer to family.

Sharing a series of pictures of them on Instagram, Kate wrote: 'First week of The Traitors done and he’s absolutely smashed it!! I don’t post much about @paulgorton on here on my little fashion page but I am so proud of him and have always known he’s a star so here’s an appreciation post for him with just a small handful of some of our memories together over the past nearly 11 years.'

Kate, who also works as a model, has 138k followers on Instagram and uses her social media account to share photos of her outfits and fashion inspo, as well as tips about being a new mum.

While discussing his reasons for going on the show, Paul said if he won he'd spend the prize money on a house for his family. He said, 'It'll have to be a house. For myself, my partner, our little boy and our dog - I need to get us all a house.