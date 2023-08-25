Why I’m Team Jeremiah After Watching The Summer I Turned Pretty

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty is THE show at the moment. I haven’t been able to meet up with friends recently without someone debating whether they’re Team Conrad Fisher or Team Jeremiah Fisher. Honestly, it’s the modern-day Team Edward VS Team Jacob.

Jenny Han (who’s also the mastermind behind To All The Boys I've Loved Before) knows exactly what she’s doing, pitting two cute boys – brothers no less - against each other. In the one corner we’ve got the older, brooding Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), in the other the young and fun Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

But seriously, how can Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) be struggling to pick?

Need some convincing yourself? Here are the four main reasons (there were plenty to choose from) as to why Jeremiah Fisher is the better brother.

1. Conrad Fisher can't talk about his feelings

The only thing that Conrad Fisher has going for him is that he’s older and better at volleyball. Yes, maybe back in the day he was a sweetheart, but now he’s moody, bitter and can’t talk about his feelings.

And I appreciate that his world has been rocked by some pretty serious life events (we’re talking his parents getting divorced after his dad cheated on his mum whilst she had cancer as just one example), but Jeremiah Fisher is his brother – those things happened to him too. You don’t see Jeremiah forgetting the corsage and then breaking up with Belly at prom, do you?

It's not just me that thinks Conrad's inability to communicate is an issue. We caught up with Kate Mansfield, a dating expert working with dating app Badoo to get her thoughts.

She says, 'When a partner struggles to openly discuss their feelings, it can pose issues in a relationship. Communication is a cornerstone of any healthy connection, and the inability or unwillingness to talk about emotions can lead to various challenges.'

2. Conrad Fisher shuts people out when things get difficult

Uh oh, these flags are starting to look awfully red to us.

A relationship is a two-way street, if you want Belly to rely on you during her times of need then you have to extend the same courtesy to her Conrad.

Plus Conrad really does have a habit of making everything worse when he goes off on his own. As soon as he brought Belly and Jeremiah in on his plan, Conrad had a much greater chance of saving the family house in Cousins Beach.

But what does Kate think?

She explains, 'When a partner consistently chooses to handle their problems independently rather than discussing them with you, it can indeed pose issues in a relationship. While self-sufficiency can be admirable, a lack of willingness to share concerns and challenges with your partner can have negative implications for the relationship's health and growth.

'While self-reliance does hold value, it's equally crucial to strike a balance between individual problem-solving and sharing with your partner. Open communication fosters a sense of togetherness, empathy, and understanding. If your partner tends to handle problems on their own, gently encourage them to share and assure them that discussing challenges together can strengthen the relationship, and build confidence.'

3. Jeremiah Fisher brings out the best in Belly

Whilst Conrad Fisher was dating Belly, her grades slipped, she was kicked off the volleyball team and she lost friends. Just days after (spoiler alert for those who haven’t yet finished series two) choosing Jeremiah Fisher, she’s back on the volleyball team with her friends and excited to go to college. A boyfriend should be the person who brings out the best in you and Jeremiah more than does that for Belly.

Kate says, 'Being with someone who brings out the best in you creates an environment of positivity, growth, and mutual support. Such a partnership encourages you to reach your fullest potential while fostering a deep and meaningful connection. It's a choice that nurtures both your individual well-being, self-confidence and the health of your relationship.'

4. Jeremiah Fisher is fun

You've got to enjoy spending time with your partner because if you don't, what's the point?

When Belly and Jeremiah are together they have a great time – I’m truly living for the flirty comments that Jeremiah keeps throwing out there – but Jeremiah’s also there for the difficult times too. He knows when to be silly and when to be serious and that’s important.

But don't just take my word for it. What does Kate think?

'Having fun with a partner is more than just a lighthearted pastime,' she says, 'It plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy and fulfilling relationship. Sharing enjoyable experiences and moments together is so important because it creates a solid bond, enhances positive feelings, creates trust and shared memories, and helps to relieve stress and anxiety.

'In essence, having fun with your partner is an investment in the health and longevity of your relationship. It nurtures emotional connection, promotes communication, and infuses your partnership with a sense of vitality. So, whether it's trying a new activity, enjoying a light-hearted game, or sharing a good laugh, prioritise having fun with your partner to strengthen the special bond you share.'

It was the last couple of episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty that were the absolute clincher for me. After learning that he could be facing some competition for Belly’s affection, Conrad became petty and manipulative and worst of all tried to shame Jeremiah for having slept with multiple people. Seven people in a year! How scandalous! Jeremiah on the other hand, showed that he would always put Belly above everyone and was willing to sacrifice his own happiness should she decide to get back with Conrad after learning that he still liked her. Luckily, she finally found some common sense and didn’t.