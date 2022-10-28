The Good Nurse: Everything You Need To Know

It’s the drama that Netflix viewers can’t stop talking about starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, but what exactly is The Good Nurse abou- t and is it really based on a true story?

What’s The Good Nurse About?

The Good Nurse is an American drama film about two nurses: Charles Cullen and Amy Loughren who develop a strong friendship whilst working demanding night shifts in the ICU. But, after a series of mysterious patient deaths, Amy starts to suspect that Charlie is responsible and begins investigating, putting her and her daughters’ lives at risk.

When was The Good Nurse released on Netflix?

The Good Nurse appeared on Netflix on 26 October.

Who stars in The Good Nurse?

Eddie Redmayne stars as Charles Cullen, a serial killer masquerading as a nurse whilst Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a workaholic nurse and single mum-of-two.

Does The Good Nurse have good reviews?

The Good Nurse has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and has received mixed reviews but generally the film, especially the two leads Eddie and Jessica, are acknowledged as being pretty good.

Twitter fans however have gone nuts for the film, with one saying, ‘The Good Nurse on Netflix is gooood but really f * * * * d!” whilst another commented, “The Good Nurse is the only movie I’ve ever seen where someone does CPR properly!”

Is The Good Nurse based on a book?

The Good Nurse film on Netflix is based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder by Charles Graeber. Much like the name suggests though, the book is actually based on a true-story about the serial killer Charles Cullen.

Who is Charlie Cullen?