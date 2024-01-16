Watch Christina Applegate’s Hilarious Emmy’s Speech Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate was met with a standing ovation at the 75th Emmy Awards last night (Monday 15 January), leaving the actress in tears. The Dead to Me star - who has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021 - presented the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but not before making a hilarious speech.

Christina, 52, leaned on a walking stick and tearfully quipped to the standing Peacock Theatre crowd, 'Thank you so much. Oh my God, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine.'

She continued, 'Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let's go. Some of you may know me as Kelly Bundy from Married... With Children.' When the audience erupted into applause, she joked, 'We don't have to clap every time I do something!' She then proceeded, 'Or Samantha from Samantha Who? or Jen Harding from Dead to Me.'

During Christina's on-stage introduction, host Anthony Anderson referred to the fact she made her inaugural acting appearance aged one. In a nod to that, the decorated actress said, 'Very few of you probably know me from that debut - I'm going to cry, more than I've been crying. Baby Burt Grizzell on Days of Our Lives. It was my breakout role. And for all these years, it's been an honour to play funny, flawed, complex characters like the women nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series.'

Christina was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her Dead to Me efforts in season three. But the gong went to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

Christina Applegate was met with a standing ovation at the 75th Emmy Awards last night (Monday 15 January), leaving the actress in tears. ©Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What is multiple sclerosis?

Per the NHS, multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord. The wide range of symptoms include problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance. There is currently no cure but a number of treatments can help control the condition and ease symptoms.

MS can cause serious disability, although it can occasionally be mild. It's two to three times more common in women than men.

Christina was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her Dead to Me efforts in season three. ©Cr. Saeed Adyani / © 2021 Netflix

When was Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS)?

In August 2021, Christina took to X to announce her MS diagnosis. She wrote, 'Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.'

She added, 'As one of my friends that has MS said, "We wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo'.

In November the following year, the actress spoke to Variety about living with MS. Before revealing that she got the diagnosis while they were filming for the third season of Dead to Me, she admitted, 'I’m not going to say that any of it was easy. I started having symptoms in January 2021 — very small, something you could just brush off. Right before we started shooting, it was as if I got hit by a truck and didn’t know what was going on. It was very scary for me, because this body that I had known was no longer mine.'

Despite the diagnosis, Christina was determined to continue filming. She gave special credit to her co-star Linda Cardellini and showrunner Liz Feldman, saying she doesn't know what she would have done without them.