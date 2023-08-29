The Cast Of Pretty Little Liars: Where Are They Now?

Not to make you feel old or anything, but the very last episode of the iconic series that was Pretty Little Liars aired over six years ago.
Yep, and the very first episode was released in 2010!
Pretty Little Liars was one of the greatest shows on TV back in the day, and whilst the plot slightly - we mean completely, but we still loved it - fell off the wagon towards the end, the show and its iconic cast will remain in our hearts forever.
Especially because Pretty Little Liars is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
And as we rewatch the show, there are plenty of familiar faces that we recognise - many of whom are still working hard in Hollywood today - but there are also lots of cast members (the show did run for seven years after all) that we completely forgot ever starred in the show.
Naturally therefore, we've done our due diligence and have trawled the internet to see exactly what the cast of Pretty Little Liars are up to now. We were also curious to see if they looked any different, but it's really surprised us how similar they look to their younger selves...
Where are the cast of Pretty Little Liars now?
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell played Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars.
Since the show finished in 2017 Emily has kept busy starring in the first series of You (2018) as Peach Salinger and as Stella Cole on the sadly short-lived Dollface. With regards to the big screen, most recently Shay starred in the 2022 Christmas film Something From Tiffany's alongside Zoey Deutch.
Shay Mitchell has also welcomed two daughters with her partner Matte Babel: Atlas born in October 2019 and Rome born in May 2022.
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson played Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars.
Ashley starred in numerous films whilst she was appearing on the show including Pixels and Spring Breakers. Since the show ended her iMDB credit has grown to include The Loneliest Boy in the World - which she starred in alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin - and Mob Land as well as the upcoming Amazon TV series Wilderness.
Following high-profile relationships with Cara Delevigne and rapper G-Eazy, in July 2023, Ashley Benson became engaged to Brandon Davis, grandson of the billionaire Marvin Davis.
Troian Bellisario
Troian Bellisario played Spencer Hastings in Pretty Little Liars.
Since the show ended, Troian has appeared in multiple short films as well as the TV series Plan B in which she played Miranda Delano.
Whilst appearing on the hit TV show Suits (the show that starred Meghan Markle), Troian Bellisario met her husband Patrick J Adams. The pair married in December 2016 and have welcomed two daughters: Aurora in 2018 and Elliott in 2021. Apparently baby Elliot had to be delivered in the backseat of their car by Patrick after Troian's labour accelerated rapidly.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale - whose real name is actually Karen Lucille Hale - played Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars.
Lucy had the most acting credits to her name prior to the show and has kept up the momentum since 2017 appearing in the horror film Fantasy Island in 2020 as well as the Amazon Prime rom-com The Hating Game in 2021. As for TV, Lucy used her musical background to land the role of Katy Keene, starring in both Riverdale and its spin-off Katy Keene.
When it comes to her dating life, Lucy Hale is pretty private, but she is open about her struggles with alcoholism and recently shared that on 2 January 2023 she was one year sober.
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse played Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars.
Another star with plenty of acting credits to her name prior to the show - we've all seen her adorable appearance in Shark Boy and Lava Girl alongside Taylor Launtner - and was one of the few main characters on the show to reprise her role in the spin-off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019. She's currently filming a movie called The Image of You, playing identical twins Anna and Zoe.
Sasha Pieterse got married to Hudson Sheaffer in May 2018 and welcomed their son Hendrix in November 2020.
Ian Harding
Ian Harding played Ezra Fitz on Pretty Little Liars.
Following the show ending, Ian starred in an episode of Magnum P.I. in 2021 as well as the 2019 film Ford V Ferrari alongside Matt Damon and Christian Bale.
Ian Harding married Sophie Hart in 2019, with their first child born in September 2022.
Tyler Blackburn
Tyler Blackburn played Caleb Rivers on Pretty Little Liars (and it's spin-off Ravenswood).
Since the show ended, Tyler has stuck to TV appearing in Roswell, New Mexico from 2019-2022 and in an episode of the Charmed reboot.
In 2019, Tyler Blackburn publicly came out as bisexual through an interview with The Advocate, but not much is known about his love life besides that.
Keegan Allen
Keegan Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars.
Since the show ended, Keegan has starred in the Netflix series What/If (2019) alongside Renee Zellweger as well as the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger called Walker - which began airing in 2021 - played Jared Padalecki's brother Liam Walker.
Keegan Allen is currently dating model Ali Collier and has been since 2016.
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish played Mona Vanderwall in Pretty Little Liars (and the 2019 spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists).
You may recognise Janel from the To All The Boys I've Loved Before film franchise on Netflix since she played Margot Song-Covey (Lara Jean aka Lana Condor's big sister) and the 2021 Christmas Film Christmas is Cancelled.
Janel Parrish married chemical engineer Chris Long in September 2018.
Holly Marie Combs
Holly Marie Combs played Ella Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars.
The Charmed actress hasn't done much acting since the show finished, but she currently hosts a podcast called House of Halliwell that delves into the original Charmed series and began in 2022.
After divorcing her second husband David Donoho - with whom she has three sons - in 2011, Holly Marie Coombs married restauranteur Mike Ryan in September 2019.
Torrey DeVitto
Torrey DeVitto played Melissa Hastings on Pretty Little Liars.
As one of the smaller characters on the series, Torrey had plenty of time to appear on other TV shows such as The Vampire Diaries and Chicago Med (which ended in 2021). Since Pretty Little Liars ended, Torrey has essentially become the face of Hallmark Christmas movies starring in Write Before Christmas, The Christmas Promise and Rip in Time to name just a few.
Following several high profile relationships including with actors Paul Wesley from 2007-2013 and Jesse Soffer from 2017-2019, Torrey recently confirmed that she was in a relationship with director Jared LaPine.
Tammin Sursok
Tammin Sursok played Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars.
Since the show's ending, Tammin has appeared in the highly underrated Braking for Whales alongside Harry Potter's Tom Felton and the film Blood Sweat and Cheer.
Tammin married actor Sean McEwan in August 2011 before welcoming their two daughters: Phoenix - born in October 2013 - and Lennon - born January 2019.
Bianca Lawson
Bianca Lawson played Maya St. Germain in Pretty Little Liars.
Bianca was a hugely successful child actor starring in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Dawson's Creek and The Vampire Diaries before Pretty Little Liars. Since Maya was killed off PLL in 2013, you may have seen Bianca in the hit series Teen Wolf and Queen Sugar.
The step-sister of Beyonce and Solange Knowles (!) keeps her private life private, but rumours recently circulated that she was dating her Queen Sugar co-star Kofi Siriboe after the pair did a steamy photo shoot together.
Lindsey Shaw
Lindsey Shaw played Paige McCullers on Pretty Little Liars.
Since Pretty Little Liars came to an end, Lindsey has starred in the film Reboot Camp as well as having multiple one-off roles on TV series such as Lucifer. Earlier this year, she and her former Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide castmates Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee started a podcast about the series.
Lindsey previously dated actor Ethan Peck and Devon Werkheiser.
Claire Holt
Claire Holt played Samara Cook in Pretty Little Liars.
As one of the smaller characters in Pretty Little Liars, you're more likely to recognise Claire from her roles in The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies and of course H20 Just Add Water.
Following her divorce from TV producer Matt Kaplan in 2017, Claire married real estate executive Andrew Joblon in August 2018, with the pair welcoming two children: James in March 2019 and Elle in September 2020. In June, Claire announced that she was pregnant with her second little boy.
Cody Christian
Cody Christian played Mike Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars.
After Cody left Pretty Little Liars in 2015, he starred as Theo Raeken in Teen Wolf from 2015-2017 and the 2018 film Assassination Nation. You can currently see him as Asher Adams in All American which was renewed for a sixth series in January.
Following relationships with actresses Bella Thorne and Talia-Lynn Prairie, Cody currently appears to be single.
Julian Morris
Julian Morris played Wren Kingston in Pretty Little Liars.
As well as Pretty Little Liars, Julian has appeared in hit TV series like New Girl and Once Upon A Time. More recently he's starred in an episode of The Morning Show and The Good Fight.
Julian is reportedly married to artist Landon Ross.
Gregg Sulkin
Gregg Sulkin played Wesley Fitzgerald in Pretty Little Liars.
As well as being on Pretty Little Liars, you may have spotted Gregg in The Wizards of Waverley Place, Faking It and Runaways. More recently he's appeared in the BBC series World on Fire alongside The Little Mermaid's Jonah Hauer-King.
Following relationships with Bella Thorne and Sistine Stallone, Gregg is reportedly dating actress Michelle Randolph and has been since 2018.
Chloe Bridges
Chloe Bridges played Sydney Driscoll in Pretty Little Liars.
As well as Pretty Little Liars, Chloe has appeared in the TV series The Carrie Diaries alongside Austin Butler, Faking It and Insatiable as well as the upcoming film Miles.
In October 2021, Chloe married her boyfriend of six years, actor Adam Devine who you'll recognise from Pitch Perfect and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.
Brant Daugherty
Brant Daugherty played Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars.
Since Pretty Little Liars, Noel has appeared in the film Fifty Shades Freed and the TV series Dear White People and Freakish.
In June 2019, Brant married actress Kimberley Hidalgo with the pair welcoming their first child: Wilder in March 2021.