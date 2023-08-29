The Cast Of Pretty Little Liars: Where Are They Now?

Gallery Where are the cast of Pretty Little Liars now?

Shay Mitchell played Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars.

Since the show finished in 2017 Emily has kept busy starring in the first series of You (2018) as Peach Salinger and as Stella Cole on the sadly short-lived Dollface. With regards to the big screen, most recently Shay starred in the 2022 Christmas film Something From Tiffany's alongside Zoey Deutch.

Shay Mitchell has also welcomed two daughters with her partner Matte Babel: Atlas born in October 2019 and Rome born in May 2022.