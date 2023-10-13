The Buccaneers: Everything You Need To Know

Looking for your next TV fix? Well, what are your requirements for the perfect show? Steamy scenes? Powerful female friendships? Incredible costumes? An all star cast? You can find them all with The Buccaneers, an upcoming period drama set to be released in early November.

After the overwhelming success of The Gilded Age (which has a second series that is set to premiere on 29 October, by the way) proved that the 1870s and 1880s were a fascinating time in America, it's time to head across the pond to the UK and see what they were up to in that era.

Here's everything you need to know about The Buccaneers, coming soon to Apple TV+.

What is The Buccaneers about?

Set in the 1870s, The Buccaneers is an upcoming British period drama TV series that follows a group of American women as they attempt to integrate into British society. Through the show we’ll see them navigate societal expectations, friendships and of course - the key to all good TV series - romance.

What book is The Buccaneers based on?

The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Edith Wharton that was published posthumously in 1938.

Edith Wharton’s better-known works include The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth.

Who is set to star in The Buccaneers?

Kristine Froseth

The cast of The Buccaneers is led by Kristine Froseth as Nan St. George.

You may recognise Kristine Froseth from the Netflix series The Society, the Hulu series Looking for Alaska and the series The First Lady.

Alisha Boe

Alisha Boe is set to play Conchita Closson. You may recognise Alisha Boe from 13 Reasons Why.

Josie Totah

Josie Totah is set play Mabel Elmsworth. She's known for her work on the Disney Channel series Jessie and the 2020 revival of Saved by the Bell.

Imogen Waterhouse

Imogen Waterhouse is set to play Jinny St.George, best known from the horror film Braid as well as the TV series The Outpost.

Mia Threapleton

Mia Threapleton is set to play Honoria Marable. You may recognise Mia Threapleton from I Am Ruth which she starred in alongside her mum Kate Winslet.

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks is set to play Mrs St. George. Christina Hendricks is best known for her powerful role on Mad Men – for which she was nominated for six Emmys and two Critics’ Choice Awards, Good Girls and Tin Star.

Josh Dylan

Josh Dylan is set to play Lord Richard Marable. You may recognise Josh Dylan from Allied and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Is there a trailer for The Buccaneers?

There sure is! You can watch it below.

When is The Buccaneers set to be released?

The Buccaneers will be available to stream from 8 November 2023.

Where can I watch The Buccaneers?