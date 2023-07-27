Here Are All Of The Best Barbie Memes

If you haven't managed to actually see the Barbie movieyet, there's no way you haven't heard about it. Or at least stumbled across a few of the best Barbie memes online. With a reported marketing budget of $150m, it would be pretty hard not to, from the Barbie billboards, to the sheer number of people walking around in pink. And it's working! Barbie is officially the biggest blockbuster of the summer and had the highest grossing opening weekend for a female director in history. So yes, it's kind of a big deal.

Greta Gerwig's reimagining of the classic Mattel toy hopes to challenge our perception of what Barbie means, who she really is and what she really looks like – in a way that hopes to include us all. And the response has been almost entirely positive... But we all know the best way of really checking the temperature of public opinion is by digging through the best Barbie memes. So that's exactly what we've done.

Strap in, we're taking a tour of the best Barbie memes on the internet.

All of the best Barbie memes

Margot Robbie superfans

The next Barbie

Oppenheimer Barbie rivalry

The mojo dojo casa house

Alan stans