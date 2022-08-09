Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Are Reportedly Married

Congratulations to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, who have reportedly tied the knot. Outlets are speculating that the pair have already wed in a small London ceremony, with Rita apparently already changing her surname to Waititi-Ora. And to add fuel to the fire, both Taika and Rita have been spotted out with matching gold wedding rings in different Instagram posts.

‘It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,’ a source told The Sun. ‘Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.’

Though we’re happy for them having a quiet wedding, we’re a bit surprised that Taika and Rita decided to keep the event lowkey, as the pair have frequently made public appearances on the red carpet together - they even attended the Met Gala together, where Rita was wearing glittering Prada - and they haven’t shied away from posting each other on social media either.

Takia and Rita first made their relationship public in August 2021, though there had been reports that they had been dating since the March of that year. But in February this year, Rita revealed that the pair had actually been friends for four years. Alongside some sweet snaps the singer wrote: ‘Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie ❤️’ (We still don’t know how they met, sorry - but showbiz circles are small.)