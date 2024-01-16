Who Is The Emmy’s Goblin? Everything To Know About Drag Queen Princess Poppy

Drag Race star Princess Poppy announced she was retiring from her drag career last May, but her disappearance from the spotlight appears to be temporary, as she rocked up to the 75th Emmy Awards dressed as a goblin. Yes, if you were confused, the Emmy's goblin was in fact Princess Poppy.

Naturally, it gave the internet plenty to talk about. One wrote on X (Twitter), '[Drag Race host] RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING.'

'Princess Poppy will now forever be iconic,' commented a second.

Here is everything you need to know about the drag queen who gave monster costumes the award-season green light.

Princess Poppy Emmys Goblin ©Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is Princess Poppy?

Princess Poppy is an American drag queen who starred in the fifteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race last January and was eliminated in episode three.

Her Instagram bio reads, 'The queen you forgot about on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.'

Princess Poppy is a nod to her feeling that her drag is a part of royalty, while Poppy was picked for alliteration purposes. (She wanted a name with PP initials.)

Why did Princess Poppy retire after Drag Race?

In April 2023, Princess Poppy told Entertainment Weekly's Quick Drag podcast that she wanted a life away from the spotlight.

She said months after starring on Drag Race, 'I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don't want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity.

'That's not a bad thing. I think people put so much emphasis on success and fame, and it's okay to not want to be famous. It's totally valid to not want to be known by a bunch of people. That's just not what I want. I don't want that for my life.'

Whether Princess Poppy has stepped away from the limelight for good seems to be up in the air following her outlandish Emmys appearance.

She took to Instagram to document the red carpet appearance, which prompted an influx of replies.

'The fact that this snatched the entire paparazzi industry, so iconic,' commented one fan, as another remarked, 'Princess Poppy you will always be famous.'

How old is Princess Poppy?

Ardent Drag Race fans have created a wiki page){href='https://rupaulsdragrace.fandom.com/wiki/RuPaul%27s_Drag_Race_(Season_15)' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener'} dedicated to the season 15 contestants, which states that Princess Poppy is 26 years old.

Where is Princess Poppy from?

Princess Poppy's native state is California - she hails from San Francisco.

What is Princess Poppy's Instagram?

You can join the 128,000 already following Princess Poppy over at poppyprincesspoppy.