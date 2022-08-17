Pop Idol: Where Are The OG Contestants Now?

With the tragic news that TV talent show’s most iconic contestant, Darius Campbell Danesh, has passed away aged 41, we take a look back at his fellow 2001 contestants and pay tribute to the original and arguably, the best, series of them all, which launchied a new kind of TV talent show that has dominated our screens for the past 20 years.
Pop Idol Series One Contestants: Where Are They Now?
Will Young was, of course, the first winner of Pop Idol and his songs Leave Right Now and cover of Light My Fire were huge hits. He briefly starred on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016 before leaving due to personal reasons, and released his memoir, How To Be A Gay Man, in 2020.
Runner up Gareth Gates also went on to have a successful singing career, particularly with his platinum-selling single Any One Of US (Stupid Mistake) in 2002 and his signature spiky hair 'do. He joined 5th Story as part of ITV’s Big Reunion in 2014 and is still touring
After placing fourth, Zoe Birkett released one single that reached number 12 in the singles chart, Treat Me Like A Lady, before being dropped from her label. In 2014 when she entered the Big Brother house, coming ninth, and is currently performing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End.
Hayley Evetts dipped her toe into acting with a small role on Coronation Street before returning to her first love and auditioning for Pop Idol’s successor, X Factor, in 2014 but was eliminated during the bootcamp. She was also set to represent Romania in 2016 Eurovision but had to pull out due to a knee injury.
Telstar records clearly had high hopes for Rosie Ribbons' career after placing sixth, because they signed her up to a five album deal, estimated to be worth £1m but only managed to release one before the label let her go due to financial reasons. She also supported Blue and Liberty X on tour.
Laura Doherty returned to normal life after the show and earned a degree in music from Ulster university and now teaches hip hop dancing.
Aaron Bayley is still a working musician, playing covers at weddings and events, and even formed a group with Andy Scott Lee (brother of Steps’ Lisa Scott Lee) called G*Star, singing a capella covers of Glee songs.
Way before Sam Ryder returned the UK to the dizzy heights of runner up in this year’s Eurovision, Pop Idol’s Jessica Garlick came third in 2002 and is the second highest ranking UK entry this century.
The first to be eliminated from the competition was Korben Niblett, who, according to his LinkedIn has worked for Estee Lauder since 2014.