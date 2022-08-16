How Noughties Makeover Shows Are Taking Over TikTok

There are a lot of beloved TV shows we thought would remain firmly in the past – but that was before TikTok. Suddenly, shows from the Noughties are making a comeback on the social media platform. From Gok Wan's How to Look Better Naked to Snog Marry Avoid, a whole new generation of Gen-Z fans are now hooked on the 2000 makeover shows we know and love.

Remember Ten Years Younger? The makeover show appeared on on Channel 4 from 2004 to 2010 and its memory lives on in our minds. Encouraged by host Nicky Hambleton-Jones – and with the help of experts – the participant of the show is given a complete makeover in an attempt to make them look _ten years younge_r. At the start of the show the person's age is guessed by 100 people on the street and an average is taken. From this average the target image is set. At the end of the show this happens again to see the results. Believe it or not the show was recently rebooted in 2020. TikTok is now obsessed and iconic clips from the show are now being shared. Oh the nostalgia!

In one clip, the voiceover prepares viewers for the outfit reveal with the line, 'Brace yourself ladies and gentleman this one might hurt.' The poor woman having a makeover comes out to discover her new outfit (which is pink - with purple tights) and although she tries her best to act like she likes her new look, her face says it all.

Host Nicky then states that the 'puffball skirt' is apparently a very flattering shape. The volume must apparently be all in the hips, ladies! The clip is captioned, ''The outfits on 10 years younger have me howling, look at how her face drops.' One TikTok user commented, 'Some of the makeovers were criminally bad.' Another user who watched the show years back came to a hilarious realisation and commented, 'Why did I not howl at these outfits when I used to watch all those years ago.' It just goes to show how far fashion has really come.

Another clip shows an interesting hair transformation, featuring a 2000's spiky Halle Berry-esque hairdo. Of course at the time it was very much in but according to TikTok's verdict it's very much OUT now.

The video was captioned, 'When you let your friends [ sic ] niece who's studying hair and beauty cut your hair for a tenner.' One user commented, 'She literally wanted to explode and cry.' While another hilariously demands justice for her over 20 years later. They commented, 'Someone needs to locate this hair "stylist" and make them accountable for their actions.'