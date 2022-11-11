The Best New Christmas Films To Stream On Netflix This Year

Christmas lovers, rejoice! It’s finally that time of year — Netflix has released its line-up of new Christmas films that will be on the streaming platform this year. And while it might seem a bit early to some (cough, Scrooge, cough), there's a chill in the air and a little preemptive Christmas cheer won't hurt anyone.
Our fave 00s Queen Lindsay Lohan is back, better than ever and starring in everyone's new favourite festive film Falling For Christmas so grab a glass of mulled wine and get watching.
Falling For Christmas sees LiLo play Sierra, a newly-engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident in the run up to Christmas. After losing her memory, she finds herself in the care of the handsome local B&B owner Jake (played by Glee's Chord Overstreet) and his adorable daughter.
It is everything you could want from a Christmas movie. Silly, self-aware (there's a great subplot taking aim at influencer culture) it's still got the heartwarming feelgood factor you want from Christmas films. LiLo is on top form - and we get her rendition of Jingle Bell Rock to boot.
And once you've finished Falling For Christmas, here are all the other new Christmas films Netflix have on offer for 2022...
Netflix's New Christmas Films For 2022
Making his long-awaited return to film, Freddie Prinze Jr. stars in Christmas With You a heartwarming story about Angelina, a pop star who escapes from her daily life to grant a young fan's wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalise her career but also a shot at true love. From 17 November
The one for the whole family, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm sees a widowed father and his five daughters inherit a farm just before the holiday season. How will the whole family, especially dad, adjust to their new life? From 23 November
Another year, another version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. However, this version is not only an animation featuring A-List stars like Olivia Colman and Luke Evans, it's also a musical! From 2 December
Unlike a lot of Netflix's Christmas offerings this year, The Noel Diary seems to err on the more serious side but that doesn't make it any less heartwarming. Based on the best-selling novel and starring This is Us' Justin Hartley, The Noel Diary follows an author when he returns home at Christmas to settle his mother's estate, finding a diary that holds secrets to the past. From 24 November
Jules Claus has embraced Christmas again and, together with grandpa Noël, is getting ready for the busiest time of the year. At first, everything goes smoothly, until Jules receives a letter from a girl with a special Christmas wish. We grew to love Jules Claus and grandpa Noel in the first film, so we're excited to see what the family get up to this year. Streaming now
Get your Portuguese up to scratch - or at least whack the subtitles on - this Christmas with Netflix's Brazilian Christmas rom-rom, Christmas Full of Grace. The plot revolves around young Carlinhos who finds out that his girlfriend has been cheating on him on Christmas Eve and now has no one to show up with for his family dinner. Suddenly, he meets the mysterious and cheerful Grace who agrees to go with him for the dinner as his fake girlfriend. It's completely crazy but definitely worth a watch. From 30 November