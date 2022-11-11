The Best New Christmas Films To Stream On Netflix This Year

CREDIT: Netflix

Get your Portuguese up to scratch - or at least whack the subtitles on - this Christmas with Netflix's Brazilian Christmas rom-rom, Christmas Full of Grace. The plot revolves around young Carlinhos who finds out that his girlfriend has been cheating on him on Christmas Eve and now has no one to show up with for his family dinner. Suddenly, he meets the mysterious and cheerful Grace who agrees to go with him for the dinner as his fake girlfriend. It's completely crazy but definitely worth a watch. From 30 November