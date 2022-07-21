Netflix’s Most Hated Man On The Internet: Who Is Hunter Moore?

While you’d be forgiven for feeling pessimistic about the current state of equality for women right now, given the catastrophic overturning of Roe V Wade recently in the US and the misogynistic behaviour of the menfolk on Love Island, the subject of Netflix’s latest explosive true crime docu-series makes us glad the 2010’s are behind us.

The series – called The Most Hated Man on the Internet – chronicles the heinous (yet at the time perfectly legal) actions of Hunter Moore, creator of IsAnyoneUp.com and the first to monetize revenge porn on a major scale.

It’s produced by the people behind the Tinder Swindler and Don’t F * * K With Cats, so you can be sure The Most Hated Man on the Internet will have you grinding your teeth in fury and shouting at the TV.

Who is the most hated man on the internet?

Hunter Moore first earned his moniker after Rolling Stone US profiled him way back in 2012, back when revenge porn was entirely unregulated. By his own admission, Hunter delighted at the discovery that he could make money from ‘fu * * ing people over’ and revelled in the power he had to violate the privacy of women who’d dared to send intimate photos of themselves.

What was IsAnyoneUp.com?

AreYouUp.com was the creation of Hunter Moore, where anonymous users could upload explicit images of their (very much not anonymous) exes without their knowing or consent, for faceless internet pervs to comment on. While there are now thankfully regulations and restrictions in place both in the US and the UK (though far from being comprehensive) at the time, users could publish the full names, contact details and even the places of work of their victims alongside the photographs.

It’s enough to make a little bit of sick come up, right?

Where is Hunter Moore now?

Much like his Netflix docuseries predecessor Shimon Liev, the ‘Tinder Swindler’ who scammed a number of women out collective millions by claiming to be a powerful businessman escaping unnamed ‘enemies’, Hunter Moore – with thanks to the patriarchy – has largely managed to evade justice.

After serving just two years prison time following his 2015 trial, where he was federally charged for aggravated identity theft and hacking, Hunter was freed under supervised release and ordered to pay a half a million dollar fine. He sold the company to another adult entertainment company and it’s now hosting porn once more.

On the plus side, the fight from victims – in particular of Charlotte Laws, whose daughter Kayla was violated by the site ­– lead to the criminalisation of revenge porn and to justice for today’s victims.

What is The Most Hated Man on the Internet about?

'Featuring poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case, and the crusaders who fought to take Moore down, this three-part series documents his comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter,' say Netflix of the series.

When is The Most Hated Man On The Internet on Netflix?

True crime fans don’t have to wait long to get their fix or rage-viewing – The Most Hated Man on the Internet lands on Netflix on the 27th July.