Who Is Millie Gibson, The New Companion In Doctor Who?

It's the announcement Doctor Who fans have been waiting for... it's time to meet the Doctor's new companion Ruby Sunday - played by none other than Coronation Street alum, Millie Gibson.

Millie will be taking to the screen in 2023 alongside Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa as they tackle the iconic roles of the fifteenth Doctor and his sidekick.

In a statement, Millie said, 'Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctors companion,' adding that the role was 'a dream come true.'

And returning show runner Russell T Davies was also quick to share his love for the soap star, sharing 'As a Coronation Street fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges - but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.'

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the Time Lord's new sidekick...

Who is Millie Gibson?

Doctor Who isn't Millie's first rodeo. The actress is best known for starring in Corrie, where she played troubled teen Kelly Neelan. Back in September, Millie exited the soap after three years on those cobbled street - and little did we know she'd soon be whizzing through time and space.

Her role on the soap saw her win Best Young Actor at the 2022 British Soap Awards, as well as a nomination for Serial Drama Performance at the NTAs.

She's also starred in the TV series Butterfly and Love, Lies and Records - so this likely won't be the first time you've seen Millie's face.

How old is Millie Gibson?

Millie was born on the 19th of June, 2004 - which makes her just 18 years old.

And with production for Doctor Who beginning this December - with it's release expected late next year - this makes her the youngest companion the Doctor has ever had.

Where is Millie Gibson from?

Born and raised in Greater Manchester, Millie is a Northern gal through and through. In fact, it was whilst attending her local theatre club that she was scouted, launching her acting career.

Does Millie Gibson have Instagram?

Yes, she does - and she isn't one to shy away from a glam selfie!