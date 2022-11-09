Matt Hancock Has Taken Part In His First Bushtucker Trial And It’s GLORIOUS

Despite an almighty public backlash, Matt Hancock entered the Jungle along with fellow late arrival Seann Walsh and is set to take part in his first bushtucker trial on I'm A Celeb.

For those not happy that the politician and serving MP is in Australia taking part in a celebrity gameshow in the middle of a cost of living crisis, seeing him covered in cockroaches and slurry during his first night in camp might make up for it just a tiny bit.

A clip posted to the show’s Instagram shows Hancock in infrared crawling through a dark tunnel as insects and anonymous slime are poured onto his head and back. Aptly titled The Beastly Burrow, hosts Ant and Dec struggle to contain their laughter as they offer words of vague encouragement and instruction.

Their evident glee is echoed in the comments, with one person writing, ‘First of many for Matt I feel’ and another agreeing, ‘The moment we’ve all been waiting for! 💀’

It comes after there were whispers Hancock would be exempt from trials – which would have undoubtedly made his appearance on the show utterly pointless – thanks to contracting trench foot while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back in October (yes, it’s not his first foray into TV).

It seems this rumour is untrue and as many have pointed out, he’s sure to be nominated for A LOT of trials during his time in the camp.

Hancock arrived alongside comedian Seann Walsh, who himself has been the subject of a lot of controversy in the media after he was papped kissing his Strictly dance partner back in 2018.