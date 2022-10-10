MAFS: Our Favourite Dramatic Revelations From This Year’s Dinner Parties

CREDIT: E4

Gemma Rose and Matt Jameson often came to blows through out their relationship, but none as dramatic as during the dinner party at the couples getaway when the truth came out about Matt and Whitney Jones' relationship leading Gemma to scream at her 'husband', "Sit the f * * k down" to which he responded, "Who the f * * k do you think you're talking to?" A previous dinner party argument between the couple also ended in a similar way.