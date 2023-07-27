Why People Need To Stop Questioning Love Island’s Dami’s Sexuality

by Alice Porter |

This year's Love Island final is just around the corner, which always leaves us wondering what previous contestants are up to now. One Islander who went through many ups and downs in the villa last year, but eventually came out as a fan favourite with his now girlfriend Indiyah, is Dami Hope.

Dami has grown his social media presence over the past year since appearing on Love Island, sharing his life with his followers and gaining a reputation for his style, collaborating with brands including Depop, Jack Wills and Ellesse.

But Dami has recently spoken out about people online questioning his sexuality because of the way he dresses. In a podcast episode of The Wunmi Bello Show, Dami said that people online often describe him as 'sassy' and 'zesty' and have even made comments like 'he's definitely gay' because of the clothes he wears.

This is problematic for a number of reasons. For a start, assuming anyone's sexuality is invasive, and putting pressure on them to discuss that publicly is potentially harmful as no one really knows what's going on in someone's personal life. It's also, quite frankly, no one else's business.

Dami confirmed on the podcast episode that he is straight but explains that he thinks the fact that people would question his sexuality because of what he wears and how he acts is part of a wider problem.

'A lot of men actually have so many layers to them but they're not comfortable enough to show it because they're going to be perceived in a certain way,' Dami said, adding that he has received comments like, 'you're not even acting like a man' and 'be a man'.

The idea that men can't enjoy things that are stereotypically viewed as 'feminine', like fashion, promotes toxic masculinity, which encourages men to hide who they truly are and suppress their emotions. The fact that Dami continues to express himself authentically and without shame online will encourage other men to do the same. The people who suggest that this says anything about his sexuality are only encouraging patriarchal ideas around what a man should be, which isn't helpful for anyone who wants a more equal and fair world for men and women.