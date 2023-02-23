Love Island: Why Is Everyone So Interested In Olivia And Maxwell’s Relationship?

If anyone's had a chequered Love Island experience this series, it's Olivia. She's been the boys' favourite, she's been mugged off, she's caused drama, she's cried, and she's been paired up with six different boys. Things seemed to be going well with Kai before Casa Amor, but they both ended up recoupling with someone new. Since then, Kai has been with Saman and Olivia has been with Maxwell, but fans just can't wrap their heads around the relationship.

Olivia, who walked back into the villa from Casa Amor with Maxwell on her arm, was appalled to find Kai stood around the fire pit with Saman on his arm. She's since pulled Kai for more chats than we care to remember, with the aim to call him out for his behaviour and receive an apology. One that he is refusing to give because, ermm, she kinda did the exact same thing.

How old is Olivia?

The public reaction is vitriolic, to say the least. Olivia, 27, has been accused of being a 'pick me' girl because she cares more about Kai being interested in someone other than her than she seems to about actually being with Kai. And in last night's episode, viewers found it frustrating to watch her pull Kai for another chat, especially when she's supposedly happily coupled up with someone else.

Who is Maxwell?

Olivia's new partner Maxwell Samuda is a 23-year-old finance student who joined the show in Casa Amor. He's only been in the villa for a week but he's been caught up in all Olivia and Kai's drama – which may only get worse after the final movie night episode.

The couple shared their first proper date in yesterday's episode where they drank champagne in the Love Island tree house. But Olivia took the opportunity to insist she's 'done now' and reassure him that he's her 'final couple' and fans are questioning her sincerity. She even made little comments on the date (the same date she went on with ex-partner Kai) that didn't go unnoticed, saying 'second time lucky' and 'deja vu being here'.