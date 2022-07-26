Here’s What Each ‘Salon Treatment’ On Love Island Really Means



Each year on Love Island, there seems to be new code for any under-the-duvet antics. Way back in 2018 there was the ‘Do Bits Society’, in 2019 there was the 'Breakfast Club', and last year we heard all about 'NVQs' and 'graduations'. But this year, there's some new innuendos in town, as the Islanders are constantly referring to a mystical salon, asking each other in the morning if 'the salon opened for treatment?'

While it’s quite obvious something intimate has happened if someone admits the 'salon is open', there’s still not been official guidance as to what each of the treatments equal. Well, that was until Saturday, when Indiyah revealed all on Unseen Bits, explaining all to a bemused Davide.

So, without further ado, here’s your translation to what the Islanders are actually saying.

Window shopping – Just looking around

Manicure – Getting handsy

French tips – Using fingers

Blowdry – Oral sex

Full set – Sex

So, if anything happens in the week before the final, now you know...