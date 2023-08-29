So, should we all start watching Love Island USA?

If, like us, you're missing all the drama from the Love Island villa, then you need to tune into the US counterpart, which is proving to be the next must-watch show of the summer.

Set in Fiji, the show, currently in its fifth season, follows a similar format to the British version, where contestants couple up to find love and win the grand cash prize. The first three seasons of the show aired on CBS, before it moved to Peacock last year. In 2022, the show became the most streamed, original unscripted series on Peacock, and the third largest original launch overall on the platform.

While it's true that a whole new series of Love Island requires commitment, the US version is definitely worth it. Alongside the usual drama, dumping and bombshells, there's been a same-sex coupling, gaslighting claims and even the show's host being accused of 'disrespect' by an Islander. Phew!

And fans on social media can't get enough. Love Island USA regularly trends on Twitter, with fans entering into heated debates about their favourite contestants. One key talking point is that the US version of the show is actually better than the UK one. User @kazshannon tweeted 'why is this already better than love island UK I’m giggling #loveislandusa.'

Another user @samlway wrote 'I never in my life thought I would say this but…I think this season of #LoveIslandUSA is better than the UK season this year. Like, this is GOOD.'

Are you tempted to make the switch to Love Island USA? Here's everything you need to know...

When did Love Island USA start?

The fifth season of Love Island USA began streaming on Tuesday 18 July. The show aired for just over five weeks, with episodes every day except Wednesday and Saturday. Like in the UK, on Saturdays fans are treated to 'unseen bits', which show juicy glimpses into the Islander’s time in the villa that may have been left out of the main episodes. The final took place on Sunday 27 August at 9pm ET.

How can I watch Love Island USA in the UK?

Love Island USA is currently airing on Peacock in America. Luckily, UK fans can watch the series on ITV’s streaming service, ITVX. If you fancy catching up, the previous four seasons of the show are available to watch there as well as season five.

But if you're going to catch up on all the drama, be wary of spoilers online. Episodes are available to watch on ITVX roughly two weeks after they've aired on TV in the US.

Who is the host of Love Island USA?

Season five of the show is hosted by Sarah Hyland, who will be a familiar name to Modern Family fans. She has taken over from the previous host Arielle Vandenberg, who was let go last year when the show moved from CBS to Peacock.

Alongside her role as Hayley Dunphy in Modern Family, Hyland has appeared in films like Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, XOXO and The Wedding Year.

And fans of the UK version will be pleased to hear a few familiar faces have made their way over the channel. The show is narrated by Iain Stirling, while Maura Higgins, who finished fourth on the fifth series of the UK show in 2019, is the social media ambassador.

Who is in The Love Island USA Season Five cast?

Vickala ‘Kay Kay’ Gray

Vickala, known as ‘kay kay’, is a 25-year-old travel nurse from Palestine, Texas. She has described her upbringing as 'down and dirty', from driving four by fours through the mud to riding horses with no saddle.

Who are Kay Kay’s celebrity crushes? Kay Kay has admitted to having a crush on A$AP Rocky.

What’s Kay Kay’s dating history? She’s been through one bad breakup in her life, after she found out a man who she thought was 'the one' was actually married with two children.

What is Kay Kay’s Instagram? Follow Kay Kay on @kaykalore.

Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo, 21, is a salesman from Connecticut. According to Leonardo, he's single because he can 'see a red flag from a mile away.' He also admitted that he thinks men often rely too heavily on 'cheesy pickup lines.'

Who is Leonardo's family? Turns out he grew up in a sporty, competitive family. Leonardo is a baseball player, while his twin sister plays soccer at Yale and his older brother played baseball at The University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Who is Leonardo's celebrity crush? Leonardo has a crush on Eva Mendes.

What is Leonardo's Instagram? Follow Leonardo on @leonardo_dionicio.

Anna Kurdys

Anna, 22, is a criminal justice student from Boca Raton, Florida, and currently splits her time between there and St Barthelemy. She has called herself 'a walking red flag', and has admitted to falling in love with people really quickly.

Who are Anna’s celebrity crushes? Anna has crushes on Miles Teller, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

Who are Anna's family? Her dad is a detective with the Boca Raton Police Department, and she hopes to follow in his footsteps. This means that when it comes to her potential dates, Anna doesn't shy away from some social media sleuthing.

What is Anna's Instagram? Follow Anna on @annaolivia.x.

Marco Donatelli

Marco, 22, was born in Ohio and now loves in Boca Raton in Florida, where he studies physical therapy at Florida Atlantic University. He says his dating age range is '19 to question mark', meaning he's pretty flexible about who he couples up with in the villa.

Who is Marco's celebrity crush? His celebrity crush is Summer Ray.

Does Marco have any guilty pleasures? He treats himself to a manicure and pedicure once a month.

What is Marco's Instagram? Follow Marco on @marcoadonatelli.

Destiny Davis

Destiny, 27, is a microbiologist from St. Louis, Missouri. She coins herself as the 'Pretty Little Scientist' in her Instagram bio.

Who is Destiny's celebrity crush? Her celebrity crush is Drake.

What is Destiny’s dating history? She considers herself to be an 'Alpha dater' and has never been rejected by someone she has pursued.

What is Destiny's Instagram? Follow Destiny on @destinyzammarra.

Victor Gonzalez

Born in Spain, Victor’s first passion in life was wrestling, and the 28-year-old competed for many years, eventually earning a scholarship in the United States.

Who is Victor's celebrity crush? Victor has a crush on Emma Watson.

Does Victor have any hobbies? Alongside his sporting prowess, Victor's a man of many talents. He is currently writing a romance novel, and has even been asked to work children parties as Aquaman.

What is Victor's Instagram? Follow Victor on @victorrahl.

Kassy Castillo

Kassy, 22, is a Real Estate Student who lives in Texas. She's no stranger to rubbing shoulders with celebrities, and once partied with the rapper Swae Lee.

What is Kassy’s dating history? Kassy has spoken about falling in love easily, but always with the wrong people. Once, she even got a tattoo on her bottom lip to get a boy’s attention, so who knows how far she will go in the villa.

Does Kassy have any hobbies? She’s very spiritual and loves crystals. She also claims to be great at doing impressions of other people.

What is Kassy's Instagram? Follow Kassy on @kass.c.

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen

Carsten, known as 'Bergie', grew up in a small town in Minnesota, where both his dad and grandfather also share the same nickname. The 23-year-old works as a Dairy Queen Manager in Madison, North Dakota.

Who is Bergie's celebrity crush? Bergie’s celebrity crush is Zendaya.

What is Bergie's dating history? According to Bergie, he’s a hopeless romantic who wants to find someone who shares the same values. He's even admitted to writing love letters to his future wife in a journal. His type is tall girls, because he claims they provide 'more to cuddle with.'

What is Bergie's Instagram? Follow Bergie on @bergielicious35.

Jasmine Sklavantis

Jasmine, 24, is a trauma ICU nurse from Illinois who currently lives in Texas. She recently fell out with a boyfriend and moved to Nashville, where she is hoping to make a new start with someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously.

Who is Jasmine's celebrity crush? Her celebrity crush is Ashton Kutcher.

What has Jasmine said about her type? Jasmine has said she prefers a man with dark hair and tattoos, although this isn't necessarily a dealbreaker.

What is Jasmine's Instagram? Follow Jasmine on @jasminesklavanitis.

Keenan Anunay

Keenan, 23, is a football-obsessed student from Washington DC. In fact, he says that football is the reason he hasn't settled down, because it takes up so much of his time.

What is Keenan's dating history? According to his Instagram bio, he once called a girl out for catfishing him. In his introduction clip, he also revealed his 'biggest pleasure' is turning girls on.

Who is Keenan's celebrity crush? His celebrity crush is Mariah the Scientist.