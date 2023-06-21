Love Island Villa Reportedly Erupts Into Chaos After Cruel Twist

Last night on Love Island the cast were surprised by the arrival of host Maya Jama– and another shocking vote. However, it has been reported that this vote was chaos behind the scenes with Islanders refusing to finish filming the episode.

The Islanders were in the middle of a peaceful brunch when they were interrupted and told they all had to vote for the least compatible couple. After a tense vote where they all had to announce their choices in front of each other (savage) a decision was made. The Islanders voted the least compatible couples were Sammy Root and Jess Harding and Mitchel Taylorand Leah Taylor.

This is when filming apparently descended into chaos. A source told The Sun, 'The four islanders chosen as the least compatible were left fuming. One islander was so angry she broke down in tears and said she didn't want to film any more scenes. They added, 'It was so brutal but so dramatic - fans won't want to miss this show as it's more emotional than anything else we've seen this series.'

After the episode, viewers speculated that it was Sammy who refused to film. After he was announced as one of the least compatible couples alongside partner Jess, Sammy didn't look pleased. One fan commented, ' Sammy is fuming - why is surprised after his screaming matches with Jess?' Whilst another said, ' Sammy and Jess are definitely more compatible but I don't get why he's so upset.'

Host Maya Jama even questioned Sammy on it and he hit back at the Islanders suggesting that others hadn't been 'truthful.' He said, 'I don't think it's the right decision. Compared to most couples in here, I think we are far more compatible, and we should not be stood here.' Maya then asked, 'Who do you think isn't being honest?' To which Sammy said, ' Mehdi and Whitney and Scott and Catherine.'

‘I just never compare myself to the others - I just focus on my couple,’ said Medhi when the couples were asked to respond to claims that they hadn’t been honest.

Scott added ‘I think if people had voted or us, it would have been an easy cop out, I think it was an easy decision, just on what has gone on in the last few days.’

This twist came after the shocking double dumping of OG Islander André Furtado and bombshell Charlotte Sumner. Fans claimed the result was 'rigged' after bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis was left until last to pick his girl. Scott chose Catherine but viewers insisted that the couple were forced together.