ITV Is Planning A Spin-Off Love Island Series For Mums And Dads

As if two Love Islands a year wasn’t enough, there’s reportedly going to be another Love Island spin-off. But, this time, for people aged 40-50. The Sun are reporting that bosses of the show are keen to create a new show for mums and dads, where contestants are paired up by their children. Reportedly called Your Mum, My Dad it sounds like a fun concept, right? But apparently the reason the show is being created is in response to the same criticism that crops up every year: that Love Island contestants are too toned, too perfect.

So, is this new show going to address body diversity? The headline in The Sun says: ‘Love Island bosses to FINALLY launch ITV series for singletons in 40s & 50s with normal bodies to find love’. The implication is that it’s only because these people are older that their bodies are considered ‘normal’, which in itself is quite ageist.

This new show sounds great, but it isn’t going to change the fact that everyone on Love Island looks like they spend at least three whole days a week in the gym, and all their wages, to look ridiculously perfect. If bosses are so concerned about diversity - in terms body type - then they should reflect that in casting for Love Island as well.