Here’s All The Love Island Couples You Forgot About

Love Island may only just be over for another year but our obsession with the class of ’22 has only just begun.
Conversely – or perhaps not so much – as the series’ have progressed and ex-Islanders’ road to guaranteed fame after leaving the villa becomes more secure than ever, so too have the Islanders’ relationships. What was once a summer of sun, sea, and (remember this?) sex and a shot in the dark at finding a connection is now a one-track ticket to international influencer status and more than a fair chance at leaving with a significant other half. By Christmas 2019, only two couples from the series stood standing, and within weeks of 2020 only runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were still together.
But both 2020 and last years’ Love Islands produced some solid couples, and we’ve got high hopes for this year’s finalists, too. But what of the couples’ that never stood a fighting chance, whose blink-and-you’ll-miss-it love affairs never worked on paper and have all but disappeared to the annuls of history? How many of this lot do you remember?
eyal-booker-hayley-hughes
Eyal Booker and Hayley Hughes
We don’t know about anyone else, but we did not need that awkward kiss between Eyal and Hayley on the daybeds in 2018 to know that there was zero chemistry between the two.