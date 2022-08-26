Here’s All The Love Island Couples You Forgot About

Conversely – or perhaps not so much – as the series’ have progressed and ex-Islanders’ road to guaranteed fame after leaving the villa becomes more secure than ever, so too have the Islanders’ relationships. What was once a summer of sun, sea, and (remember this?) sex and a shot in the dark at finding a connection is now a one-track ticket to international influencer status and more than a fair chance at leaving with a significant other half. By Christmas 2019, only two couples from the series stood standing, and within weeks of 2020 only runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were still together.