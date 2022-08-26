  1. Home
Here’s All The Love Island Couples You Forgot About

For every couple still standing, there's a tonne you've completely forgotten about.

by Marianna Manson |
Posted

Love Island may only just be over for another year but our obsession with the class of ’22 has only just begun.

Conversely – or perhaps not so much – as the series’ have progressed and ex-Islanders’ road to guaranteed fame after leaving the villa becomes more secure than ever, so too have the Islanders’ relationships. What was once a summer of sun, sea, and (remember this?) sex and a shot in the dark at finding a connection is now a one-track ticket to international influencer status and more than a fair chance at leaving with a significant other half. By Christmas 2019, only two couples from the series stood standing, and within weeks of 2020 only runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were still together.

But both 2020 and last years’ Love Islands produced some solid couples, and we’ve got high hopes for this year’s finalists, too. But what of the couples’ that never stood a fighting chance, whose blink-and-you’ll-miss-it love affairs never worked on paper and have all but disappeared to the annuls of history? How many of this lot do you remember?

All The Love Island Couples You Forgot About

  • eyal-booker-hayley-hughes

    Eyal Booker and Hayley Hughes

    We don’t know about anyone else, but we did not need that awkward kiss between Eyal and Hayley on the daybeds in 2018 to know that there was zero chemistry between the two.

  • eyal-booker-megan-bh

    Eyal Booker and Megan Barton-Hanson

    TBQH, it’s kind of weird to think of Eyal in a romantic capacity with anyone, with his propensity for awkward dates and sticking-his-foot-in-it social commentary, so the fact that was not only coupled up with sex-positive bombshell Megan but also slept with her in the villa, quite frankly still baffles us even four years later.

  • sam-gowland-camilla-thurlow

    Sam Gowland and Camilla Thurlow

    Take a University graduate and a future Geordie Shore alumni and put them together, and you’ve got yourself one mismatched Love Island couple. Camilla, of course, went on to marry and have two babies with Love Island boyfriend Jamie Jewitt, and Sam is still best known for his tumultuous relationship with Chloe Ferry, so it’s very weird to remember them together.

  • gemma-owen-liam-llewllyn

    Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn

    Despite being relatively recent history, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that first place runner up Gemma Owen wasn’t actually always coupled up with Luca. In episode one of series eight, the couple chose to pair her up with unassuming Welshman Liam. But the poor lad didn’t stand a chance when eventual winner Davide, the Italian stallion purportedly chiselled by the gods (word on the street at least) walked in and turned her head. Liam walked from the villa days later and Gemma soon recoupled with Luca

  • amber-gill-callum-mcleod

    Amber Gill and Callum MacLeod

    Another powerhouse woman to charge to the final leaving her first villa conquest quaking in the dust, Amber Gill famously called herself ‘the first solo winner of Love Island’ in 2019. But before ill-fated relationships with Michael Griffiths and - as it transpired - Greg O’Shea, she was first coupled up with another Welshman (coincidence, surely) Callum MacLeod. He was also the first to leave.

  • marcell-somerville-olivia-attwood

    Olivia Attwood and Marcel Somerville

    Individually, both Olivia and Marcel – he was in Blazin’ Squad you know – could well be some of the most memorable Islanders from series past, their relationship, lasting just six days at the start of series three, was not one for the history books.

  • amy-hart-anton-danyluk

    Amy Hart and Anton Danyluk

    There was certainly something of an unsavoury flavour to this early coupling in 2019. Musical-loving Amy, who’d never had a boyfriend, and hyper-muscled Anton, who shaved his entire body including his bumhole – well, his mum did – and was reportedly sacked from Ex on the Beach after all his numerous exes refused to appear on the show, still give a slightly uncomfortable shiver thinking about them.

  • kem-cetinay-chyna-ellis

    Kem Cetinay and Chyna Ellis

    Kem certainly went round the houses a bit during his time on Love Island before eventually falling back into the arms of Amber Davies, who he went onto win the show with in 2017. His brief fling with Casa Amor bombshell would be lost to the ether if it wasn’t for the explosive showdown they had with Amber upon their return arm in arm.

  • olivia-bowen-rykard-jenkins

    Oliva Bowen (nee Buckland) and Rykard Jenkins

    Another of Love Island’s biggest success stories, in 2016 Olivia found genuine love on the show – but it certainly wasn’t with Rykard. She won series two alongside Alex Bowen who she went on to marry buy a bloody great big house and welcome baby AJ with. Rykard failed to find a lasting connection but now runs his own aesthetics business, so you know, he did alright too.

  • jess-hayes-max-morley

    Jess Hayes and Max Morley

    It’s hard to believe that these two actually won the series. Other than the accolade of being the first ever Love Island winners and Max’s brief relationship with Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, we can’t say we remember too much about them.

