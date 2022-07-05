Tonight On Love Island, Jacques Tells The Boys: ‘I Need To Put Myself Out There’

Love Island's Casa Amor is back - and more brutal than ever. Last night, Dami Hope kissed new bombshell Summer Botwe, Davide Sanclimenti kissed Coco Lodge and then Andrew Le Page kissed Coco. Basically, there was a lot of kissing.

But it looks like there might be more, as in tonight’s episode Jacques O'Neill - who is currently partnered with Paige Thorne - tells the boys he’s thinking of straying. Not another one!

Tonight on Love Island

It all transpires because Jacques is in a bad mood, and he then explains to the boys: ‘I woke up in a filthy mood sulking and that, and the next minute I’m thinking “what am I doing?’ I’m just thinking about Paige, I’m thinking I can’t be like this, it’s not me.”’

Dami, encouraging Jacques says: ‘You’re feeling guilty before you’ve even done anything.’

‘I literally said to myself, I feel like this because I’m feeling about Paige’s feelings, I’m not thinking about mine,’ Jacques adds. He then later tells Dami: ‘I need to put myself out there. How do I know if what I’ve got with Paige is so good if I don’t even give it another chance with someone else? For me to do that, I need to crack on. I can’t be sat around here and sulking for someone else.’

Andrew and Coco...

It also looks like things are going to heat up between Andrew Le Page and Coco - after Andrew has been persuaded by everyone that he’s, apparently, being taken for a mug by his current partner Tasha Ghouri.

Tellingly, he says to Coco: ‘I didn’t expect to get into bed with you and just literally be laughing the entire night. That’s definitely something me and Tasha did not have. I’ve woken up pretty happy to be fair.’

What's happening with Tasha and Billy

And it also seems that Billy is going to drop further hints with Tasha: ‘It’s weird, you bring out this playful, flirty side out of me. I haven’t had that with Andrew. I do feel like there’s a bit of a vibe here definitely.’ Yikes - wouldn’t be putting bets on them staying together after Casa Amor.