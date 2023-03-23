Lana Condor Teases Return To To All The Boys Franchise

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the film and franchise the catapulted Noah Centineo into the role of the internet’s boyfriend, but sadly – after three incredibly well-received films – the franchise came to an end in 2021. Or so we thought…

Turns out, Netflix have been developing a spin-off TV series, XO, Kitty, centring around Lara Jean Song-Covey’s (played by Lana Condor) little sister Kitty Song-Covey, AKA the best character in the films, played by Anna Cathcart.

What is XO, Kitty about?

Following Kitty – who was the catapult for two successful relationships including Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s (played by Noah Centineo) – as she heads to a boarding school in Korea in order to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend.

However, once she arrives in Asia, Kitty soon learns that she’s not quite the expert on love as she originally thought and has a lot to learn about real relationships.

Where can I watch XO, Kitty?

Much like the original franchise To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, XO, Kitty will be airing on Netflix.

When does XO, Kitty air?

All ten episodes of the series will be released to Netflix io 18 May 2023. Clear your schedule now!

Who is Anna Cathcart?

19-year-old Anna is a Canadian actress who shot to fame in 2018 when she starred as Kitty in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

You may also recognise her from Disney’s Descendants 2 and 3 as Dizzy Tremaine, the daughter of Drizella Tremaine – one of the ugly sisters from Cinderella.

She’s set to reprise her role as Kitty for XO, Kitty.

Who is Choi Min-yong?

20-year-old Choi Min-yong is a South Korean actor who made his acting debut in the TV drama Magic Thousand Characters in 2014.

More recently he’s starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One and You Are My Spring.

In XO, Kitty, he’s set to play Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend Dae who attends KISS boarding school in Korea.

Will Lana Condor be reprising her role?

Jenny Han – who wrote the To All The Boys novels and the pilot episode for this series – hinted that cameos from both Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky weren’t completely out of the realm of possibility saying, ‘That would be, like, a dream to see them again. But we’ll have to wait and see.’

Sadly though in March 2022, Lana revealed that she hadn’t had any conversations about appearing in the series admitting, ‘I’m very excited for Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty. It’s kind of her turn now to fall in love and have new experiences, so I’m very excited for her. I think she’s very ready and capable to do so.’

Who else is set to star in XO, Kitty?