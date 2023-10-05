Everything To Know About Jimmy Savile Biopic, The Reckoning

Controversial factual drama The Reckoning is about to hit BBC – retelling the harrowing crimes of disgraced television personality, Jimmy Savile.

The four-part series comes from executive producer Jeff Pope and writer Neil McKay, who have worked together on multiple true crime dramas in the past, including See No Evil: The Moors Murders and Appropriate Adult. The series has been a long time in the works, with a planned release in 2022 reportedly delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The series is proving controversial amongst viewers – with many arguing that the horrific crimes shouldn’t be turned into entertainment. However, executive producer Jeff insisted that the series would be nothing but respectful, saying 'My view is that the quickest way to invite something like this to happen again is to ignore it.'

Actor Steve Coogan – who appears as Jimmy Savile in the series – also defended the show’s creation, urging people to 'see it before you judge it.'

Steve Coogan, who will be appearing as Jimmy Savile. Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Here’s everything you need to know about the The Reckoning, the latest true-crime drama to hit our screens.

What is The Reckoning about?

The series will trace the life of Savile from his working-class roots to becoming one of the biggest stars in the television world. The BBC series will also focus on the years of sexual abuse inflicted by the disgraced Savile, as well as the impact he had on his victims.

The series will also feature interviews with four of Savile’s victims.

Is The Reckoning based on a true story?

The series is based on the true story of Savile’s crimes. The former TV presenter died in October 2011 aged 84, having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

Who is in the cast of The Reckoning?

Actor Steve Coogan will appear as the disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile.

The show also features Roberts Emms (Andor) as Rey Teret, Michael Jibson (Panic Button) as Bill Cotton, Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) as Agnes Savile, Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London) as Charles Hullighan, as well as Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) and Mark Stanley (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe).

What has been said about The Reckoning?

The concept of the show has raised eyebrows, with one viewer arguing the channel is 'cashing in on the scandal that they helped to facilitate.'

But those involved in the show have defended it. Speaking to BBC Breakfast last year, Steve Coogan said, ‘There’s this strong, strange feeling towards it; one of wanting to put it behind us, not wanting to talk about it and, as a rule, I think it’s better to talk about it.’

‘The drama answers the question: how did he get away with it? The drama answers that question, which is a very important one.'

When will The Reckoning air?

The first episode of The Reckoning will air at 9pm on BBC One on Monday, October 9th, followed by the second episode at 9pm on Tuesday, October 10th.

The third and fourth episodes are likely to air the following Monday and Tuesday.

Where can I watch The Reckoning?

You can watch the show as it premieres live on BBC One, or on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer for The Reckoning?