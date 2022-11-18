Will Anne Hathaway Return For The Princess Diaries 3? Here’s What She’s Said So Far

Gallery The Cast of The Princess Diaries

CREDIT: Getty

Anne Hathaway played the title role of Mia Thermopolis who went from an unpopular high school student to Princess of Genovia. This was Hathaway's film debut, which skyrocketed her to fame.

Since then, she's won an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables, and starred in other 200's cult movies like The Devil Wears Prada and Bride Wars. More recently she appeared in Ocean's 8, The Witches, Armageddon Time and Locked Down.

Anne has also become very involved in charitable causes, such as the Lollipop Theatre Network, and served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. In 2012, the actress married actor Adam Shulman and went on to have two sons, Jonathan and Jack.