Will Anne Hathaway Return For The Princess Diaries 3? Here’s What She’s Said So Far

Guys, it's official: we are returning to Genovia! This week The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that a brand new Princess Diaries film is officially in development at Disney.
The confirmation was exciting news for fans of the franchise who’ve been waiting almost two decades for the return of Anne Hathaway's awkward high schooler-turned-monarch Mia Thermopolis. Over the years, avid fans have been speculating how the royal princess' life has progressed since her high school days. Rumours of a third instalment have been swirling around for years, but the real question is: will Anne reprise her career-making role?
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, Hathaway confirmed that there was a script in the works for film. 'I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it,' she said. 'We all really want it to happen, it’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it.'
However, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Hathaway does not yet have a deal nor has she confirmed if she will appear. However, we have a feeling she will announce her involvement soon. Just last month, when asked about the project, she said, 'I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it.'
Many questions still remain. Will Julie Andrews actually reprise her role as Queen Clarisse? Despite voicing Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown, Andrews has not appeared on screen since 2017. What about Heather Matarazzo’s quirky best friend Lily or Mandy Moore’s scathing cheerleader Lana Thomas from the first film? Mandy recently said she’d 'love to' make an appearance. Only time will tell!
Where are The Princess Diaries cast now?
In the meantime, all this reminiscing over The Princess Diaries has got us thinking - where are the OG cast now? We've done some digging to get all the answers.
The Cast of The Princess Diaries
Anne Hathaway played the title role of Mia Thermopolis who went from an unpopular high school student to Princess of Genovia. This was Hathaway's film debut, which skyrocketed her to fame.
Since then, she's won an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables, and starred in other 200's cult movies like The Devil Wears Prada and Bride Wars. More recently she appeared in Ocean's 8, The Witches, Armageddon Time and Locked Down.
Anne has also become very involved in charitable causes, such as the Lollipop Theatre Network, and served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. In 2012, the actress married actor Adam Shulman and went on to have two sons, Jonathan and Jack.
Andrews played Mia Thermopolis' grandmother, Queen Clarisse, who informs Mia that she is princess of Genovia. Julie Andrews was of course a legend before the film, starring in The Sound Of Music and Mary Poppins.
Since then Andrews has done a lot of voice acting. She has lent her voice to Bridgerton, The King's Daughter, Aquaman, the Despicable Me and Shrek movies. She also created the Netflix show Julie's Greenroom where she teaches toddlers about the performing arts with the help of puppets and celebrity guests.
The actress was recently honoured with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, adding to the 66 awards she's collected over her remarkable career. Julie has had two marriages in her time and, at the age of 87, is a grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to three.
Hector Elizondo played the devoted and loyal security guard/driver, Joe. Since the Princess Diaries Hector voiced Jim Gordon in The LEGO Batman Movie a_nd has a recurring role on ABC's _Last Man Standing. He is also known for playing Callie's Father on Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy.
Mandy Moore played classic mean girl Lana Thomas who planned an elaborate scheme to embarrass Princess Mia in the movie.
The Princess Diaries was one of Mandy Moore's first acting roles, she went on to voice Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled and starred in A Walk to Remember and Love, Wedding, Marriage.
She also recently starred in family-drama series This Is Us, which scored her an Emmy nomination and two SAG Awards for her performances. In 2018, Mandy married singer Taylor Goldsmith and they welcomed a baby boy named August in 2021. More recently, the Saved! star gave birth to son Ozzie.
Heather Matarazzo played Mia's best friend, Lily Moscovitz, in the first and second films.
Heather continues to act today. She has since appeared in films such as Billboard, The Fiddling Horse and The Estate. She also appeared in Grey's Anatomy. You might also remember Matarazzo from Roseanne — she played Heather in the late '90s. She also starred alongside another Princess Diaries star, Mandy Moore, in Saved! where she played Tia.
Lily's on-screen brother, Michael Moscovitz, was played Robert Schwartzman.
Acting runs heavily in his family. Michael's brother is Jason Schwartzman, and they're also related to Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, and Francis Ford Coppola.
However, he was always more into music than acting. He formed the band Rooney in 1999, and their music has been featured in The O.C., One Tree Hill, and Easy A. He has though directed three films; Dreamland,The Unicorn and The Argument.
Erik von Detten played the dreamy Josh Bryant.
Erik has done a lot of voiceover work over the years, including Recess, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and most famously voicing Sid in both Toy Story and Toy Story 3.
The former actor has spoken openly about leaving the industry and focusing on family life. He now works as a manager for a finance company - though he has previously voiced that he is up for returning to screen for The Princess Diaries. In 2018, he married Los Angeles realtor Angela von Detten and the pair have since welcomed a son and daughter.
Whatever happens, we’ve got our fingers crossed for more makeovers, glamorous balls, and plenty of mattress surfing!