I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: Josie Gibson’s Relationship History

Josie Gibson is probably best known as the host of ITV's This Morning, or perhaps for winning Big Brother back in 2010, but what we don't know much about is her personal life or her dating history. Despite being a funny, loud and affable personality who has been on our screens for more than a decade, Josie keeps her cards close to her chest.

Since the TV presenter, 38, entered the jungle as a contestant on series 23 of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, fans are starting to wonder more about Josie Gibson's dating life as well as who might be rooting for her back at home. Especially since she declared, 'Snakes I'm quite good with actually, I fell in love with enough of them!' in the very first episode.

We've done some research into the presenter's relationship history so that you don't have to...

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend?

There have often been rumours surrounding Josie's dating life, but she recently revealed she was 'in love' while appearing on Keith Lemon's ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon. At the time, she said, 'There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.'

The TV personality added, 'I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.' By the sounds of things, the mystery man might be waiting at the end of the bridge when Josie eventually leaves the I'm A Celeb jungle...

While she hasn't revealed any more details about her relationship, including who the mystery man is, we do know who he isn't – and that's her camera man Sam Morter. Earlier this year, Josie posted a photo of her and her camera man holding hands in Paris and fans were quick to jump to conclusions.

She then wrote, 'Sam Morter, who I was pictured with at the Eiffel Tower. He's my cameraman. I am still single. I am like Sam Morter's auntie. I'm a very, very proud auntie, he works very, very hard he's a very good cameraman and we're all very close at work. We spend a lot of time together. So we're very close, but not that close. Thanks for rooting for me, but I'm single, I'm very happy and I'm just not ready to mingle.'

Who is the father of Josie Gibson's baby?

Josie Gibson has a five-year-old son called Reggie, who she shares with ex-partner Terry. Josie and Terry were reportedly friends for years before they started dating in 2017, but five months after Reggie was born the pair called time on their relationship.

'Terry'

Other than her ex-parter and father of her son Terry, who she knew for more than two decades before they got together, Josie has dated a few people in the public eye.

John James Parton

After winning Big Brother in 2010, she dated her fellow housemate John James Parton. However, the pair split up not long after leaving the BB house. At the time, she told the Daily Star, 'We spent every minute of the day with each other in the Big Brother house and moved in straight away after leaving the show. We didn't want to be apart.

'But the honeymoon period was over. We argued all the time. John wanted me to stop weeing with the toilet door open and I wanted him to stop moaning and to see things from my point of view.'

Luke Sanwo

Two years later in 2012, Josie was engaged to plumber Luke Sanwo after he proposed to her six months into their relationship. Three years later in 2015, the couple called it quits. They had a very public break up, with Josie sharing screenshots of messages she'd received from Luke on Twitter (X) and claimed he was seeing another girl at the same time.